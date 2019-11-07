SHARE Baywatch: SEMA Edition

Words
Images
Mark Riccioni
7th November 2019 11 Comments
If there’s anything I’ve learned from SEMA this year, it’s that the best place to enjoy the event is from the comfort of my own home, some 5,000 miles away.

Okay, maybe I’m a little bit jealous of our own Team Brexit enjoying the Nevada sunshine, the neon lights and the general positive vibes of Sin City, but I don’t envy the mammoth effort required just to get around the show while trying to identify the cars which need to be captured and shared.

Factor in a healthy dose of jet lag, and the rain outside my window doesn’t feel so bad after all.

I do think the best way to document SEMA is to cast as large a net as possible. It’s pointless to become fixated on one or two builds at the expense of the rest, as there’s nearly always something just as, or even more exciting around the corner. SEMA rewards graft.

Mark must be of the same opinion, as this gallery of engine bays from the Las Vegas Convention Center covers pretty much every major engine layout you can think of: vees, inlines, flat-fours, turbocharged, supercharged, naturally aspirated and even spinning triangles.

By presenting such a wide variety of applications, it also allows us to gauge what you’re most interested in, so we can chase them up at a later date. I’ve definitely spent longer looking through these photographs than writing the short pieces of copy which accompany this gallery (quelle surprise I hear you say), but there’s definitely more than one in here that I want to know much, much more about.

For starters, there’s this billet 26B with two huge turbochargers mounted either side in an AWD FD3S RX-7. How can you not want to know more?

Then there’s this humble looking Honda B-series in an ’85 Civic. Although there’s not much humble about a 240whp B16B on ITBs.

There appears to be more motor than car in this 1973 BMW 2002, which is fitted with a single-turbo-equipped S55. Ryan was quick to point out that they’ve done away with the top-mount charger cooler and made a V-shaped cooling pack at the front instead.

But what about the longitudinally-mounted K-series engine in that Civic Si? There’s also the GReddy-equipped B58 along with the red Camaro drag car with an LSX Tall Deck and a not-so-small 106mm Garrett turbocharger hanging off the front. There’s some big superchargers on display too, along with some exquisite bay work and velocity stacks glinting under the lights. There’s definitely a lot of engine bays here that reflect the excesses of Las Vegas, but I see nothing wrong with that.

The more I see from SEMA this year, the more questions I have. Maybe being there isn’t the worst thing?

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

Photos by Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
mark@speedhunters.com

1
That Car Guy

I finally understand the name “baywatch”

2
Lachlan

I like that this article is right next to the "Knowing When To Stop" article.

Good work. hah

3
Zeus Edwards

that 1973 BMW needs a spotlight

4
Jesse Gray

Wait what? There were two billet 26b 4wd FC3S at SEMA?

5
John Best

somebody giving rob dahm a run for his money.

6
Gambit21

What would be a good camera for a beginner photographer that I could get for relatively cheap -- Thanks

7
Ben Chandler

Gambit - there's a wealth of infomation here on the site: http://www.speedhunters.com/tag/photography-guide/

I'd recomend checking these stories out, and I am sure some of our photographers will give you some tips on the type of camera that might be good to get started.

8
aaron snyder

If you are serious about getting better for short money you can grab a photography book from the library, get a used SLR 35mm film camera, buy a few rolls of film and start going through the lessons. You certainly dont get the instant feedback of digital but you can get fantastic quality images for 50 cents a shot. run some black and white, try different brands of film, look into buying lenses. it's not as easy as throwing down a grand or so for a new chunk of digital kit but the pictures you take will feel more special and you will take more time in the setup because the releasing shutter costs you a little. Craigslist here has at least a dozen old SLR cameras for less than 100 bucks, film costs a couple bucks a roll, processing is cheap. do a quick search on good used SLR cameras and take a gamble.

9
timo

I thought only bro-dozers had Bluetooth driveshafts @ SEMA???
Going by the pics that 'AWD' RX7 certainly looks to have a set of these rare shafts in the front Paddy :) ;).

10
ben

"number 5 is alive" ;0 that second last photo reminds me of that robot movie short circuit!

11
J

I need to see more of that red FD3S/RX3 front/rocket bunny 26b monster to make me cry more. I can't even afford to fix my 2 rotor FD... !!!

