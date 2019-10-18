Liberty Walk’s GT Racer For The Street Has Arrived

Next Chapter >

When I visited Kato-san at Liberty Walk earlier this year to talk about NFS Heat, he was eager to show me a few renders of the new cars his company was working on.

On top of the vehicles he plans to debut at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon in January next year, Kato went into some detail about the Lamborghini Huracán you see here.





While the now classic LB-Works over-fender approach continues to define Liberty Walk’s ever-growing line up of aftermarket aero kits, this year Kato-san introduced LB-Silhouette, which is a whole new approach.

Launched on the Ferrari 458 at TAS 2019, this new range is more like a total body conversion rather than well-contoured fender flares. It’s another step up altogether, a true restyling of the base vehicle.







And spearheading Liberty’s attack on SEMA this year is the LB-Silhouette version of the Lamborghini Huracán, which we shared renders of back in July. Now it’s a real thing.





This conversion, which costs from US$39,000 to as much as US$60,000 (depending on materials chosen), visually transforms what your baby Lambo looks like.





Design-wise, the best way to describe it is a Japanese interpretation of a Super Trofeo racer for the street. It still retains the visual impact that rear box fenders synonymous with the works-look bring, but the rear spoiler treatment with the fin running along the center of the louvered engine cover is the detail that caught my eye first.









It will be cool to see this conversion at SEMA in a couple of weeks’ time interpreted in various flavours, but for now I am interested in what you guys think of it all.

Is this the direction you like seeing Liberty Walk go towards, or is the LB-Works over-fender approach still king?

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com