Icons Over Coffee

Situated in the heart of the English Midlands, there’s a place where motoring enthusiasts unite over coffee and their prized obsessions.

Some might say it is just a petrolhead-themed café and bar, but C&M is also an art gallery, an inn, and much more.





You never know what is going to pop in at any moment, and this spontaneity gives a different character to this place. One moment you are checking out someone’s tuned Supra and suddenly a beautiful retro 1926 Bentley passes by.

















Having followed the C&M story for quite some time, I recently had the opportunity to photograph an event. When the day finally came it started raining in the morning, but nothing was going to stop someone who has always had a passion for cars and photography. I packed my camera bag with all the essential tools and went to cover the day.





As I entered, I could see a Jaguar XJ220 and a Lexus LFA parked up in front of the main door that leads into the café. It’s not everyday that one sees this perfect combination, so it’s safe to assume I was in for a treat.

By noon there were hundreds of cool cars in the parking lot, but then all of sudden everyone just started pointing their cameras, phones or whatever they found to capture an insanely beautiful Ferrari F40 that was rolling in.





There was so much content right in front my eyes, so I jumped into the details: The exhaust pipes of the LFA; the XJ200’s see-through engine cover; exposed carbon fibre on the Ford GT; the gear stick of the Bentley Petronella; the beautiful stance of a Ferrari 288 GTO.







By the end of the day I had shot hundreds of photographs, but I kept my finger on the trigger as the sun set. I could do this every day.

Kapil Dubey

Instagram: thelammergeier

