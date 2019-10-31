SHARE Icons Over Coffee

31st October 2019
Situated in the heart of the English Midlands, there’s a place where motoring enthusiasts unite over coffee and their prized obsessions.

Some might say it is just a petrolhead-themed café and bar, but C&M is also an art gallery, an inn, and much more.

You never know what is going to pop in at any moment, and this spontaneity gives a different character to this place. One moment you are checking out someone’s tuned Supra and suddenly a beautiful retro 1926 Bentley passes by.

Having followed the C&M story for quite some time, I recently had the opportunity to photograph an event. When the day finally came it started raining in the morning, but nothing was going to stop someone who has always had a passion for cars and photography. I packed my camera bag with all the essential tools and went to cover the day.

As I entered, I could see a Jaguar XJ220 and a Lexus LFA parked up in front of the main door that leads into the café. It’s not everyday that one sees this perfect combination, so it’s safe to assume I was in for a treat.

By noon there were hundreds of cool cars in the parking lot, but then all of sudden everyone just started pointing their cameras, phones or whatever they found to capture an insanely beautiful Ferrari F40 that was rolling in.

There was so much content right in front my eyes, so I jumped into the details: The exhaust pipes of the LFA; the XJ200’s see-through engine cover; exposed carbon fibre on the Ford GT; the gear stick of the Bentley Petronella; the beautiful stance of a Ferrari 288 GTO.

By the end of the day I had shot hundreds of photographs, but I kept my finger on the trigger as the sun set. I could do this every day.

Kapil Dubey
Instagram: thelammergeier

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER posts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

2 comments

That Car Guy

Dammit! I missed it

Dan Bischoff

Near my house sits a red 911T, stuck in the bushes for the last 25 years. I used to drive by it on the bus in middle school.
During fall it completely disappears. In front of it sits a 3 series with long ago flat tires. Nobody is ever home and there are notes stuck to their door asking about the car. I want it.

