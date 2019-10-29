SHARE Drive4Paul: The Mother Of All Cruises

EVENT COVERAGE
By
29th October 2019 0 Comments
All In The Name Of Charity

‘OK, run that by me one more time – exactly what’s going on, Alie?’

“Alright, Ron. We’re going to drive from the hotel [which was located deep in the heart of KL] and head to the next meeting spot in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s latest Federal Territory and roughly a 30-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur. There we will meet with the rest of the cars that will join us for day two of Drive4Paul Malaysia. I expect there will be around 400 cars in total by the time we leave.”

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_AE86_Lamborghini
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Gathering
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_BMW_Mitsubishi
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mustang_Challanger
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Crowd_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_VolkswagenR
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Civic_TypeR
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Nissan_R35GTR

400 cars?! Um, right. And then?

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Evolution
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Custom_LaFerrari
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Ford_Raptor
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mazda_RX3
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R34_Mustang

“Then we will convoy together from Putrajaya to Sepang International Circuit. It’s another 30 or 40-minute drive from Putrajaya.”

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Cody_Walker
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_NFS_R35GTR
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Toyota_Supra_MkIV_2
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R34

“Finally, we have the track reserved from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. So Cody [Walker, the late Paul Walker's brother] will have another chance to meet with the participants before we all parade around the track. That’s about it.”

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Lineup
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Lineup_1

Alie made it sound so simple when he was explaining how the day’s event was going to unfold, but all I could think about was how we were ever going to convoy with so many cars. It sounded like a logistical nightmare. But Alie had that covered, too.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Freeway_Shutdown
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Police_2

“We will have 30 policemen escort us the entire journey. We suspect that the convoy will be almost four kilometers long, so they will block the entire road and freeway for us to make sure we arrive on time.”

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Supra_MKIII_BMW
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Police_1

Only in Malaysia can you have the police escort your massive convoy to a race track, and actually be totally cool with it.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Photographer_1

“Oh, one last thing… You will ride in the back of the Ford Ranger the entire way with the media team.”

  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Photographer_2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Crowd_2
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Honda_CRZ

Wait, we will be driving at highway speeds during the convoy?

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mustangs
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Custom_LaFerrari
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Photographer

“I believe so, but you can conduct the drivers as they pass by, so just have fun and enjoy.”

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul

And that was how the second day of the 2019 Drive4Paul Malaysia charity event for Reach Out WorldWide went down.

Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Ford_Escort

There is honestly nothing more I could say to add to this story, so I’ll just let the pictures do the rest of the talking.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Remember The Buster
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R34_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Lamborghini_Aventador
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mustang_GT
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Nissan_R35GTR_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Supra_MKIII
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R35GTR_AE86_Lamborghini
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Toyota_Supra_MkIV_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Civic
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Crowd
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Alfa4ac_GTR_Maserati
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R35GTR
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R34_Celfiro
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Audi_R8
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Lamborghini_Aventador_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_MercedesCLA_Porsche
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mustang_Evo
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mercedes_A
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Evolution_VIII
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Ducati_1
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Datsun
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Ducati
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Wave
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_TECART_AE86
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Daihatsu
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Evo_Mercedes_GTR
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_Mitsubishi_Evo
  • Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R35GTR_1
Speedhunters_Ron_Celestine_Drive4Paul_R32
