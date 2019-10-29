Drive4Paul: The Mother Of All Cruises

Next Chapter >

All In The Name Of Charity

‘OK, run that by me one more time – exactly what’s going on, Alie?’

“Alright, Ron. We’re going to drive from the hotel [which was located deep in the heart of KL] and head to the next meeting spot in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s latest Federal Territory and roughly a 30-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur. There we will meet with the rest of the cars that will join us for day two of Drive4Paul Malaysia. I expect there will be around 400 cars in total by the time we leave.”













400 cars?! Um, right. And then?







“Then we will convoy together from Putrajaya to Sepang International Circuit. It’s another 30 or 40-minute drive from Putrajaya.”





“Finally, we have the track reserved from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. So Cody [Walker, the late Paul Walker's brother] will have another chance to meet with the participants before we all parade around the track. That’s about it.”

Alie made it sound so simple when he was explaining how the day’s event was going to unfold, but all I could think about was how we were ever going to convoy with so many cars. It sounded like a logistical nightmare. But Alie had that covered, too.

“We will have 30 policemen escort us the entire journey. We suspect that the convoy will be almost four kilometers long, so they will block the entire road and freeway for us to make sure we arrive on time.”





Only in Malaysia can you have the police escort your massive convoy to a race track, and actually be totally cool with it.

“Oh, one last thing… You will ride in the back of the Ford Ranger the entire way with the media team.”







Wait, we will be driving at highway speeds during the convoy?





“I believe so, but you can conduct the drivers as they pass by, so just have fun and enjoy.”

And that was how the second day of the 2019 Drive4Paul Malaysia charity event for Reach Out WorldWide went down.

There is honestly nothing more I could say to add to this story, so I’ll just let the pictures do the rest of the talking.

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography

