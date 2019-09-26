The Ultimate JDM Porsche 964’s Life In The UK

Next Chapter >

When you fly to Japan to collect your modified Porsche 964, in order to drive it 1000kms to its shipping container, destined for the other side of the world, you know it’s a special one.

This was the exact situation which our friend from Driftworks in the UK, Phil Morrison, found himself in last year. You might remember, we put together a small story about it. Phil is currently responsible for some of the most exciting builds online at the moment. This Promodet built Porsche 964 is just one, his manual-swapped Lamborghini Murciélago is another.

Recently, Phil, along with the help of some friends have created an update on the story of his turbo-charged Porsche, along with a comprehensive look at the car in its now more reliable state, thanks to a healthy dose of problem solving.

As it happens, this 964’s life has only really started to get going since it arrived in its container outside of Driftworks HQ in Birmingham, UK, following a strange period in its history where nobody really knows what happened with it.

Anyways, I’m sure nobody has made it this far into my inane ramblings and is instead deep into the video learning why Phil’s idea of small, subtle tweaks have made this JDM icon better, in pretty much every way. I’ll leave below some behind the scenes wallpapers from the video shoot, courtesy of Rich Starkey.

Phil, when can we come shoot, er, everything?

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com

Photos by Rich Starkey

Instagram: @rich_starkey