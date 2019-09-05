SHARE Film Only: The Analog Car Week Mega-Gallery

Film Only: The Analog Car Week Mega-Gallery
The Analog Effect

Monterey Car Week is pretty intense, almost otherworldly. The days are packed full with extraordinary automotive events that often border on extravagant.

There’s really no shortage of things to do, but with Naveed on patrol this year, I realized I could take it easy. Imagine that…

Rather than killing myself at Laguna Seca, racing over to squeeze in a concours event before heading back to the track, then finding the energy for a late-night meet and so on, I opted to do something I haven’t for a few years: kick back and relax. I say that, but Sara and I still managed nearly 7,000 shots at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and a few other events over the course of two days. We only published about 160; it’s weird how that works.

Film, on the other hand, lends you the opportunity to slow down. Way down. Of 96 total shots taken on three rolls, 89 have found their way into this story.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_000011550016

The lion’s share were indeed taken at Laguna Seca, but as I’ve already posted a preview gallery of my favorite shots and with Naveed already filling us in on the details surrounding the featured marque at the RMMR this year — IMSA — there’s no sense carrying on about what happened there by smashing on my keyboard repeatedly.

Some of us are visual learners, after all.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029_000011550028
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_048_000011540011
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_059_000011540022
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_070_000011530013

While the vintage scenes from the track will always inspire me the most, there’s far more to Monterey Car Week. Some of it falls through the cracks, like a random McLaren F1 sighting, running into a little muscle car show, or the scenes at RM Sotheby’s as they stage for another day of auctions — all of which can be seen in the galleries below.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_085_000011530031

You’ll also notice down below that I ended Car Week in the exact location where I kicked off our coverage: at Impeccable Inc. Here, a number of awe-inspiring projects are under the knife, and it was cool to see the progress on a very special car since my previous visit some months back. The body in red primer – just as it was prepared originally — you’ll see at the end of the gallery, is actually the same car that I finished off that first story with. It didn’t look like much back then, but it’s amazing the difference a year makes.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_075_000011530021

At any rate, hopefully it’s just that little bit more inspiring to see these vintage behemoths of yesteryear on a vintage medium.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_064_000011530005

If you’re a long-time film-shooting purist, I’ll be quick to admit that I’ve hopped on the 35mm bandwagon in the past few years, but at the same time it’s nice to see film’s popularity on the rise in this digital world. On that note, it would be cool to see some of your favorite automotive shots that you’ve captured on film in the comments section below, particularly those from events with an old school theme.

2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_080_000011530026

Frankly, of the thousands of digital shots from the weekend sitting around on my hard drive, many are probably better than these, and might even tell the whole story a little better. But there’s a sense of character that’s lost along the way.

So, I’ve gathered my shots from those three rolls — Kodak Color Plus 200, Gold 200, and finally some expired Mitsubishi MX-III 100 — and posted them below in chronological order. You can use your imagination for the rest.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto

Friday On Film
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_000011550001
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_000011550002
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_000011550003
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_000011550004
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_000011550005
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_000011550006
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_000011550007
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_000011550008
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_000011550009
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_000011550011
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_000011550010
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_000011550013
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_000011550012
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015_000011550014
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016_000011550015
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018_000011550017
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_000011550018
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_000011550019
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_000011550020
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_000011550021
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_000011550022
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_000011550023
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027_000011550026
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028_000011550027
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_026_000011550025
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025_000011550024
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030_000011550029
Saturday Is For Shooting
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_031_000011550030
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032_000011550031
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_033_000011550032
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_034_000011550033
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_035_000011550034
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_036_000011550035
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_037_000011550036
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_038_000011540001
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_039_000011540002
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_041_000011540004
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_042_000011540005
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_043_000011540006
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_040_000011540003
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_044_000011540007
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_045_000011540008
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_046_000011540009
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_049_000011540012
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_047_000011540010
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_050_000011540013
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_051_000011540014
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_052_000011540015
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_053_000011540016
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_054_000011540017
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_055_000011540018
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_056_000011540019
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_057_000011540020
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_058_000011540021
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_060_000011540023
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_061_000011540024
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_062_000011530001
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_063_000011530004
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_065_000011530007
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_066_000011530009
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_067_000011530010
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_068_000011530011
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_069_000011530012
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_071_000011530015
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_072_000011530016
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_073_000011530018
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_074_000011530020
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_076_000011530022
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_077_000011530023
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_078_000011530024
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_079_000011530025
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_083_000011530029
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_081_000011530027
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_082_000011530028
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_084_000011530030
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_088_000011530034
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_089_000011530035
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_090_000011530036
  • 2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_086_000011530032
2019-Monterey-Car-Week-On-35mm-Film-Canon-EOS-1V_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_087_000011530033
Ross Delaney

That shot of the 550 LM catching a sun ray is just sublime.

2
NFAMOUS

It's always a treat to go to an event like this because you will never see these cars out on the street, Hope you enjoyed the event!

