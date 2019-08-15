The Wheels (& Fitment) Of Wekfest

Next Chapter >

Far & Wide

We all know that wheels can make or break a build.

Diameter, width, offset, weight, style and color are all things to be considered when you’re on the hunt for wheels to start your project or finish it off. And that’s before you even tackle the actual fitment, which at an event like Wekfest Los Angeles is just as important.







The variety of wheels on show at the Los Angeles Convention Center the weekend before last was immense. It was also interesting to see the different way owners approached their suspension lowering mods, from the latest in coilover and airbag technology, to more aggressive solutions like cutting the tops of your strut towers for extra clearance.











Is sacrificing your car’s structural integrity and/or handling characteristic worth it? For some people, absolutely.













As I touched on in my first post from Wekfest Los Angeles 2019, the vehicle selection was diverse, which was actually pretty cool to see. I do wish that more people would get back into mini truck builds, and here’s another example why. This Nissan truck and trailer combo – complete with a couple of old school BMXs in tow – is sure to have our boy Dave T. drooling.

The beauty of RAYS’ Volk Racing TE37 is in its six-spoke simplicity, and this iconic Japanese wheel was represented in many of its different forms and flavors at Wekfest.











Is there anything the TE37 doesn’t look good on? As answered many times before – no. The issue is choosing which variant and what finish…

The VIP scene in California is going strong, and there was a good turnout of big-body Japanese sedans at Wekfest LA.





There’s just something about these cars and this style of modifying. I’ve never built a car in the quintessential VIP way, but I have feeling this may change in the future.











One of my favorite things about VIP culture is the huge variety of JDM wheels to select from, and the array of often bizarre JDM accessories to finish things off.

And let’s not forget about the VIP fitment…

Kenji Sumino from GReddy won Wekfest LA in my eyes; his stunning Honda Civic looked like it had just come out of the showroom – albeit with a few upgrades, including a turbocharged B-series engine.

I won’t get into all the nitty-gritty details now as Kenji’s Honda needs a full feature, but I do want to mention his Speed Star Racing wheels.







Before it was known as SSR, Speed Star Racing made some of the coolest JDM wheels, and these rare 2-piece EX-C NEOs are right up there.

Part of their allure is an interesting lug cover that requires a special anti-theft magnetic key and oodles of patience to remove.







The wheel and fitment inspiration you get from experiencing an event like Wekfest Los Angeles in person is one of the best things about it. If you weren’t there, hopefully this post will still have similar effect. And on that note, be sure to check out the image gallery chapter below for more.

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

Cutting Room Floor