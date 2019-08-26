Raceism On Expired 35mm

Next Chapter >

My story began with a phone call from a friend of mine, who told me that they have one free spot in a car and that I can go to Poland for an event which I have never visited before.

So, I packed all my photo gear and we met at the gas station near my house. We squeezed ourselves into a small Peugeot Partner van and began our journey. Somewhere close the border, we were blown away by Polish truck drivers overtaking us “touge” style, which was our first taste of Poland.

While we waited for tickets, I started thinking about capturing this whole event on film. With the idea that everyone there would have some kind of DSLR, I wanted to take a different approach. I brought some of my expired 35mm filmstock and a few fresh 120mm rolls of Portra and Ektar, and started taking pictures.

































Soon I realized that it wasn’t an easy task. I had to be patient, knowing that I only had 36 exposures on the rolls, so I had to sit there and just wait to catch each precious moment. It was like sitting in a different timezone where stuff floats slower with all of these people around me, and quietly waiting for the shot.

Also, it was funny how some of the other photographers stopped me and asked if I really had just loaded a roll of film in my ‘modern-looking’ Nikon F100, and fired the whole roll off in fast sequence trying to catch some of the drift action. Or those who stopped me and peaked into my waist-level viewfinder and asked how it works. For what it’s worth, shooting drifting with your all-manual, waist-level viewfinder medium format camera was a bit challenge.





































To think that I was at a different Raceism than everybody else, thanks to the slower process of taking the film photos where every frame counts. Metering, manually focusing, and trying to get the composition right in the middle of hoards of visitors.

Thanks to the film I was able to make my small bubble where I could enjoy the event on my own, and have photos that are completely different than every other photographer that was there.

Jakub Vit

Instagram: somal1sh