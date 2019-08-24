SHARE Keeping It Low-Key At Legends Of The Autobahn

Keeping It Low-Key At Legends Of The Autobahn

EVENT COVERAGE
By
24th August 2019 2 Comments
Keeping It Low-Key At Legends Of The Autobahn
The Philosophy

With high-dollar exotics screaming down the highways and rare concours-level vintage machinery putting around town, it’s awfully easy to get a bit jaded during Monterey Car Week.

The exclusivity of the events, the caliber of the cars, and the sheer amount of money moving through Monterey makes it easy for your automotive senses to become entirely saturated.

Still, one show always proves to bring some very cool surprises. This isn’t to say that Pebble Beach or any of the other swanky gatherings don’t, but somehow Legends of the Autobahn remains a bit more relevant to me. Granted, some of the cars here are entirely unattainable for the average car enthusiast, but they’re still a bit more relatable than a World War I-era roadster that hasn’t been driven since before the Second World War started.

At Legends of the Autobahn we’re talking 2002s, Alpinas, a smattering of older AMG-spec cars, and even a presence from BMW themselves. There are a few other German automakers represented by the cars that show up, but one was quite obviously missing: Porsche.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_3112
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_4898
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_4902
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_5012
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_3216
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_3223
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_4889

This is by design, as it seems Porsche seems to occupy roughly half of any other gathering during Car Week. That’s nothing against Porsche — and hats off to them for having such an enthusiastic fan base — but it does get a bit tiresome to see row after row of 911s. How about row after row of nice old Bimmers and Mercs instead?

Again, that goes back to Monterey Car Week just being so full of amazing machinery that even old air-cooled goodness and newer GT2-spec cars begin to feel like clutter.

The Cars

Well, rules were meant to be broken, right?

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_043_3791
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_044_3792
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_045_3797
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_047_3812

There isn’t usually any of that stuff from Stuttgart here, except that this year Legends of the Autobahn teamed up with RADwood to include a handful of oft-underappreciated cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_046_3805

This meant a few Porsches and some cars of non-German origin did sneak in, but I suppose that’s acceptable. After all, they were pretty rad.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_5134

While small, I really enjoyed the well-curated RADwood display as, again, these cars are a lot more relevant to the average car enthusiast. I like to think I’m fairly average — and I’m certainly no millionaire — so I tend to enjoy looking at cars that I could feasibly afford either now or in the future. Or at least the top-spec and rare versions of cars that fall in the range of reasonably attainable.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_042_3767

Between RADwood’s setup and the rest of the show was a pair of displays put together by Michelin Tires as well as BMW’s Motorsport division. In other words, BMW brought a number of X-series M-cars — rather, M SUVs? — but it was a bit weird to me as I’ve never seen an X5M participating in motorsport. This isn’t to say these aren’t surprisingly capable vehicles, but it’s still a shame to see literally every single mass-producer of the automobile focusing the bulk of their resources on crossovers.

In fairness, BMW did show off the new M8 and a handful of coupes as well, but I skimmed over this to check out the main event.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_001_4843
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_4851
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_4854
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_4887

Further on was a fantastic spread of exactly what I came for: dozens of vintage Bimmers and Mercs in all their old school glory. There were a handful of newer cars present, but you’ll notice I didn’t focus much on these. The same goes for Audi and Volkswagen, so if you’re a big fan of VAG I apologize.

2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_4954
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_5142
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_5151
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016_3102
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_5156
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030_3603
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_031_3607
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028_3581
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029_3590
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_3147

On that note, I do have a pair of spotlights coming which focus on my favorite BMW and my favorite Mercedes-Benz from the show. And if you’ve noticed these photos are a bit pedestrian, that’s because I’m putting together a gallery full of vintage detail shots as well.

But for now, head to the gallery below, and don’t miss that wicked 500E at the end. It still smells like it did the day it rolled off the showroom floor.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto

Additional Photos by Sara Ryan
Instagram: pockowokosara

Germans Only
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018_3130
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_3168
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_3177
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_026_3493
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_3209
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025_3346
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027_3495
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032_3662
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_033_3663
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_034_3678
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_035_3698
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_036_3822
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_037_3740
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_038_3746
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_039_3747
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_040_3752
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_041_3759
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_048_3819
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_049_3862
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_050_3863
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_051_3180
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_052_3891
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_053_3894
  • 2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_055_3918
2019-Legends-Of-The-Autobahn-German-Show-Monterey-Car-Week_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_054_3899
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Basith P.

All of the cars here are amazing

2
Basith P.

And this is why I love German cars

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS