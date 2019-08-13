The Highs & Lows Of Wekfest Los Angeles

Next Chapter >

Wild For What?

For years, Los Angeles, California has been known as an automotive mecca for new aftermarket trends, styles, and even jaw-dropping builds.

Don’t get me wrong, we still have incredible builds and a truly amazing car community here in LA, however, sometimes it feels like it’s slowing down. In this respect, Wekfest Los Angeles 2019 was a bit of an eye-opener.





If there’s one thing you can be guaranteed of at any Wekfest event, it’s quality builds. And Wekfest LA had them in numbers, with everything from trucks to exotics.





They’re also very well organized and attract large audiences. At Wekfest LA there’s never any problem filling the space with a few hundred cars, just as we saw at the Los Angeles Convention Center a weekend back.





Many of the supporting companies and brands use Wekfest to showcase previous SEMA builds to the general public, while others treat them as the place to show off cars they’ve had for years.

Keep On Truckin’

Forgive me if I start to sound like our resident mini truck fanatic Dave Thomas here, but what happened to all the mini trucks and modified trucks we used to see at events like this? And no, I’m not talking about lifting your base-model Tacoma, slapping some TRD badges on it, fitting a set of wheels and calling it a day.

I’m talking about all-out, bed-cut, chassis-notched and tubbed masterpieces like this 13B rotary-swapped Mazda.







Yes, trends and fads change or fall out of style, however, I strongly believe mini trucks need to make a comeback.





Hell, how about a starting a trend lowering delivery vans? This JDM Daihatsu Mira Walk-Through Van shows us how it’s done.

Camber & The Right Angle

One thing an LA tuner show like Wekfest guarantees is stance, and when I think about the s-word, the word camber is usually not too far away.







The two really do go hand-in-hand, because good stance usually requires a camber angle adjustment in order to achieve the desired aesthetic, feel, and fitment.

That being said, I was a little disappointed in the lack of extreme camber stance that was represented at Wekfest LA this year. I know the ‘look’ is polarizing, but I like to see people pushing the boundaries.





For me, Wekfest has always delivered the most extreme modified cars around, especially those of the stance variety. So where have all these cars gone?

The Volkswagen Jetta was a prime candidate for this type of modification, and around four years ago I helped a friend cut the rear floor out of his sedan so we could tub it in order to squeeze out an extra few degrees of camber.





At that time there were quite a few wild examples around, but now I have to hunt high and low to find a MK4 of any sort at a show. I must say, this one was very nicely executed.

I am not in any way advocating unsafe stance or camber, however, I do wish people would express themselves more through their cars.

There’s Still Time





Don’t take this as me complaining, it’s merely my point of view. I’m fully aware that the modifying scene is always evolving, shaping, and changing – just like culture in our everyday lives.

Things come and things go. However, I do wish some things would stay.





I can’t help but think that law enforcement cracking down on modified vehicles in California has something to do with enthusiasts looking for different ways to set their builds apart from the crowd.

Some of you may have heard that it is now illegal to work on your own car in Sacramento County.

Additionally, you can get a nice fat ticket upwards of $1,000 and a court appearance if a police officer deems your exhaust system to be too loud. Where will end?





I’m not sure where the show scene is heading, but I say we bring back the mini trucks, the head-turning and cambered-to-hell Jettas, and all the other wild products of our automotive-overloaded imaginations. Who’s with me?

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

