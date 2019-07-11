SHARE Without Rivets: The New LB-Silhouette WORKS GT Huracán

While most of us mere mortals won’t ever have to worry about whether we should or shouldn’t wide-body our Lamborghinis, we think that Liberty Walk just made this hypothetical decision a lot more difficult…

If there’s one thing that people have been split on over the years when it comes to the wide-body craze which enveloped our world for the last while, it was the use of rivets to attach and secure the kits.

A lot of people still wince at the idea of cutting up and drilling through any bodywork to fit a bodykit, which is why Liberty Walk recently started to develop and retail their new line of ‘Exchange Type Fender Kit’ which doesn’t involve taking a blade to your Aventador’s or Huracán’s bodywork anymore.

Further to this, there has also been the introduction of their new LB-Silhouette WORKS GT line which is completely rivet-less, as it probably should be. First, there was the 458 GT and now there’s the Huracán…

Information is currently limited, as the official unveil is only due to happen in a few minutes, but we would expect to see the kit offered in both full FRP and full Carbon along with a combination of both at a half-way price point.

The kit seems to take influence from Lamborghini’s Super Trofeo racecars, along with a little inspiration from Ferrari’s FXX-K Evo, too.

The result is pretty stunning I think, and it’s certainly not lacking in aggression. The cleaner lines offered by the sans-rivets installation offer a more modernised and futuristic style, although I fear it might date the older kits quite considerably.

I just hope there’s enough metal and carbon left on those cars to install the new kit…

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

