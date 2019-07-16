The Wheels & Fitment Of Raceism

Next Chapter >

How do you drive this low? Your tires must surely rub the arches? Can you even handle a speed bump? Is your suspension broken?

Participants of Poland’s Raceism festival hear these questions a lot.































While there are many choices when it comes to cars themselves, there’s an even bigger selection to choose from when it comes to aftermarket wheels. And that’s good, because there’s nothing that’ll make your car stand out more than a set of great-fitting rims.

Modern styles fit newer cars while retro designs go hand-in-hand with your favorite German and JDM cars from 20th century. At an event like Raceism, if you’re able to successfully marry new and old, you’re going to get positive feedback (and scores) from the judges.





















Stance culture loves wheels, but fitment is just as important. Wheels need to be in perfect harmony with the bodywork.

The stance encyclopedia provides a bunch of names for fitment, but the most important is hellaflush. If hellaflush is king, tucked and flush fitments are its servants. If your wheel rim ends at the point where the wheel arch starts creating a solid single line, you’ve found perfection.















In my first story from Raceism 2019, I mentioned that the wide-body trend seems to be sticking around, and for that reason, wheels with enough width and offset to fill out even the deepest fenders are in plentiful supply.

While some owners prefer to use wheel spacers to achieve tight fitment, using wide wheels in the first place goes with the true spirit of customizing. Wheel face design is secondary, because taste is the main factor here.















If there’s one thing you should know about Raceism, it’s that this event puts car quality above everything else, hence why there were so many rare and special wheels for me to point my camera at. Yes, I did spot a few replicas here and there – and to be honest, I think they were used in a sarcastic way given the hardcore modified cars they were attached to – but overall, the wheel quality was extremely high.

If there was one trend I expected to see more of, it was turbofans. Those few sets that I did see were mostly attached to rally-themed Skodas and Toyotas from the ’80s, so they looked like they belonged, as opposed to just being something added for the hell of it. Of course, stance is mostly about design over function, but the meaningful approach is always celebrated.

























The progression of stance styling in recent years should finally put an end to those questions I started this story with very soon. Enthusiasts are doing what they like, expressing their own style and vision as they go.

The wheel was one of the first great inventions of mankind, so it’s only fair that in the 21st century we get to play with it in different ways.

