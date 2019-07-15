Welcome To Gatebil’s Church Of Speed

Next Chapter >

And on the second day, Norway said… let there be speed.

Of all the disciplines that are practiced at Gatebil Rudskogen – drift, powerslide, Super 3, drinking, questionable Eurobeat, hugging strangers at 1:00am in the forest, hangovers (these are in chronological order) and so forth – one that doesn’t probably get as much airtime as it should is the fast stuff.

Like, the really fast stuff.







See, there’s this thing called Gatebil Extreme, which is where you’ll find everything that exists for the sole purpose of going as fast as is humanly and mechanically possible around Rudskogen Motorsenter.

Extreme is split into two classes: Race and Time Attack.

Time Attack is a pretty exciting format, whereby the cars are let loose on track for a pre-determined period of time, and whoever sets the fastest lap time wins.

As an added measure of difficulty, everyone’s out on track at the same time, and the huge variation of machine in the field means that one competitor’s time can directly affect another’s.

Race is where things get really interesting, however. Everyone’s let loose at once, altogether again, however this time they all start together, and it’s the first to cross the finish line that wins.

The thing that makes Gatebil Extreme Race that little bit more… Gatebil (I’m running with using Gatebil as an adjective as it’s a great way to describe a lot of what happens here) is the diversity across the grid.

It’s like Wacky Races on steroids.

So there’s nothing unusual about seeing a GT3 race car trading places with a 800hp street Supra, or a 100hp+ mid-engined Audi going nose-to-tail with a lightweight stripped-out kit car. Home built project? Yep, you can race. Fully supported professional race team? You’re welcome too.

Lamborghinis, Porsches, and other miscellaneous supercars? Bring ‘em on – it’s open season.





























































And as this is Gatebil, everyone’s out to have a good time.

Fast should always be fun.

Jordan Butters

Instagram: jordanbutters

jordan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Dave Cox

Instagram: shootingdave