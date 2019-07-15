SHARE Welcome To Gatebil’s Church Of Speed

Welcome To Gatebil’s Church Of Speed

EVENT COVERAGE
Words
Images
Dave Cox
15th July 2019 0 Comments
Welcome To Gatebil’s Church Of Speed

And on the second day, Norway said… let there be speed.

Of all the disciplines that are practiced at Gatebil Rudskogen – drift, powerslide, Super 3, drinking, questionable Eurobeat, hugging strangers at 1:00am in the forest, hangovers (these are in chronological order) and so forth – one that doesn’t probably get as much airtime as it should is the fast stuff.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_012

Like, the really fast stuff.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_020
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_025
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_027
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_034

See, there’s this thing called Gatebil Extreme, which is where you’ll find everything that exists for the sole purpose of going as fast as is humanly and mechanically possible around Rudskogen Motorsenter.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_036

Extreme is split into two classes: Race and Time Attack.

Time Attack is a pretty exciting format, whereby the cars are let loose on track for a pre-determined period of time, and whoever sets the fastest lap time wins.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_013

As an added measure of difficulty, everyone’s out on track at the same time, and the huge variation of machine in the field means that one competitor’s time can directly affect another’s.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_042

Race is where things get really interesting, however. Everyone’s let loose at once, altogether again, however this time they all start together, and it’s the first to cross the finish line that wins.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_043

The thing that makes Gatebil Extreme Race that little bit more… Gatebil (I’m running with using Gatebil as an adjective as it’s a great way to describe a lot of what happens here) is the diversity across the grid.

It’s like Wacky Races on steroids.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_016

So there’s nothing unusual about seeing a GT3 race car trading places with a 800hp street Supra, or a 100hp+ mid-engined Audi going nose-to-tail with a lightweight stripped-out kit car. Home built project? Yep, you can race. Fully supported professional race team? You’re welcome too.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_006

Lamborghinis, Porsches, and other miscellaneous supercars? Bring ‘em on – it’s open season.

  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_041
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_001
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_003
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_005
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_007
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_008
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_009
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_010
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_014
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_030
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_015
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_017
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_024
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_018
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_019
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_021
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_022
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_002
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_023
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_011
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_033
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_028
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_029
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_037
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_031
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_032
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_035
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_038
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_026
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_040

And as this is Gatebil, everyone’s out to have a good time.

Fast should always be fun.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Dave Cox
Instagram: shootingdave

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS