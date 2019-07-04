SHARE The Strongest Start To The Festival Of Speed

The Strongest Start To The Festival Of Speed

4th July 2019
The Strongest Start To The Festival Of Speed

There’s nowhere in the world quite like Goodwood. And Goodwood is at its best when it’s Festival of Speed weekend, and the sun is shining.

In years past, the Thursday before the FoS has very much been an ease into a hectic weekend of speed, and has been mostly frequented by the press wanting to see, touch and drive the latest production and prototype models.

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3920

Not this year, it seems.

  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4655
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4125
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3758

I must have missed the memo, and I certainly missed half the day having arrived at lunchtime after being stuck in traffic all morning, but still, this afternoon the Festival of Speed well and truly kicked off.

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4921
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5167
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5144-2

There was the usual unveiling of prototypes and the like, including the very design-conscious and really quite sexy De Tomaso P72. Best of all, it has a manual gearbox. Oof.

  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3936
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5181
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3912
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3806
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3595

While there wasn’t as much racy ‘stuff’ going up the famous hill as there will be over the coming three days, there was still plenty for eager eyes to get their automotive fix from.

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3773

FoS is an unrivalled, completely over the top, extravagant and opulent celebration of automotive enjoyment. It’s the one weekend a year where the Duke of Richmond opens up his front garden to the world and invites us all to celebrate everything speed.

And boy does he know how to throw a party.

  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4034
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3728
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4043

The centrepiece of the festivities is the structure that adorns the Duke’s front lawn. This year Gerry Judah’s creation has been designed in honour of Aston Martin’s 70th year of racing at Goodwood as well as the 60th anniversary of its historic 1959 World Sportscar Championship.

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4787

And just a few yards behind it you have the legendary Goodwood hillclimb, a narrow strip of tarmac that for four special days in July becomes one of the most opulent racetracks in the world. For the rest of the year it acts as the Duke’s driveway.

  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4061
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4612
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5050
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4764

With everything from modern-day supercars to vintage motorbikes, drift demos, Dakar racing trucks, Formula One legends, WRC machines and much, much more racing to the top, there will be plenty of speed to be hunted.

GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3594
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3603
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3614
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3620
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3653
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4632
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3891
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3756
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3761
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3762
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-3792
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3819
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4021
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-3996
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4004
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4119
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4008
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4014
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4036
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4051
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4058
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4128
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4577
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4931
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4592
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4010
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5011
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4699
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4905
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4896
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4908
GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS ©JORDAN BUTTERS-4915
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5077
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5098
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5105
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5174
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4812
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5177
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-5191
  • GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED SPEEDHUNTERS Â©JORDAN BUTTERS-4046

And that’s exactly why we love the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s the greatest celebration of that one thing that brings us all together here.

And it’s only just got going.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

