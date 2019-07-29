In The Moment: An Introduction To Malaysia’s Art Of Speed

Next Chapter >

At the time of penning this piece, I’ve spent less than 24 hours in Malaysia.

It’s been intensive, it’s been eye opening, but most of all it’s been a hell of a lot of fun.

Constant chatter, struggling bus engines, and even the occasional wail for attention from an exhaust-less 50cc scooter have never sounded quieter.

The almost zen-like silence provides a stark contrast to the show sounds, and energy and excitement of a full first day of Malaysia’s 2019 Art Of Speed festival. It also provided the perfect time to sit back and reflect on my first taste of this epic event.





If you’ve never been to Art Of Speed, you couldn’t possibly be able to imagine such an eclectic mix of wildly different elements all jam-packed harmoniously into one single event.

Cars, bikes, clothing, tattoos, food, music, collectables, and all types of handcrafted items, just to name some of its key elements.





It’s enough to completely overwhelm one’s senses (in a positive way, of course.)

So while I unpack a high-voltage day, prepare for day two and finish a well-deserved scotch, I’ll leave you with some images that hopefully paints a picture and delivers the scale of Art Of Speed 2019.













































Ladies and gentlemen, consider this as your ‘101’ introduction to Malaysia’s interpretation of car culture.

Matthew Everingham

Instagram: matthew_everingham

matt@mattheweveringham.com