In The Moment: An Introduction To Malaysia’s Art Of Speed

29th July 2019 0 Comments
At the time of penning this piece, I’ve spent less than 24 hours in Malaysia.

It’s been intensive, it’s been eye opening, but most of all it’s been a hell of a lot of fun.

Constant chatter, struggling bus engines, and even the occasional wail for attention from an exhaust-less 50cc scooter have never sounded quieter.

_8501394_small

The almost zen-like silence provides a stark contrast to the show sounds, and energy and excitement of a full first day of Malaysia’s 2019 Art Of Speed festival. It also provided the perfect time to sit back and reflect on my first taste of this epic event.

_8500573_small
  • _8500517_small
  • _8500537_small
_8500562_small

If you’ve never been to Art Of Speed, you couldn’t possibly be able to imagine such an eclectic mix of wildly different elements all jam-packed harmoniously into one single event.

Cars, bikes, clothing, tattoos, food, music, collectables, and all types of handcrafted items, just to name some of its key elements.

_8501232_small
  • _8500577_small
  • _8500615_small
_8500783_small

It’s enough to completely overwhelm one’s senses (in a positive way, of course.)

So while I unpack a high-voltage day, prepare for day two and finish a well-deserved scotch, I’ll leave you with some images that hopefully paints a picture and delivers the scale of Art Of Speed 2019.

_8500629_small
  • _8500757_small
  • _8500596_small
  • _8500800_small
_8500821_small
  • _8500856_small
  • _8500865_small
  • _8500876_small
_8500858_small
  • _8500922_small
  • _8500946_small
_8500811_small
  • _8500825_small
  • _8500893_small
_8501364_small
  • _8500960_small
  • _8500992_small
  • _8501014_small
_8501030_small
  • _8501041_small
  • _8501059_small
_8501105_small
  • _8501154_small
  • _8501189_small
  • _8501046_small
  • _8501307_small
  • _8501332_small
  • _8501432_small
  • _8501506_small
_8500712_small

Ladies and gentlemen, consider this as your ‘101’ introduction to Malaysia’s interpretation of car culture.

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

