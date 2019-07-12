SHARE It’s Time To Race & Party: Because Gatebil

Dave Cox
‘Twas the first day of Gatebil, and all through the land those with petrol in their blood were preparing for the ultimate weekend of partying hard and driving harder.

For as long as I can remember – long before I joined the ranks of this great establishment – Speedhunters and Gatebil Rudskogen have gone hand-in-hand.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_058

Year-on-year, the gathering of (slightly unhinged) Scandinavian and European petrolheads at Rudskogen Motorsenter in Rakkestad, Norway has represented everything that Speedhunters stands for: insane builds, big power, pushing the envelope and having immense fun whilst doing so.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_054
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_066
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_052
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_038

Over the years, many of the current SH fraternity have attended Gatebil, some from as far afield as Japan and the United States. Last year it was finally my turn, and the three days that I spent immersing myself in the event are still some of the most memorable of my career.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_055

Sadly, this year, and for one reason or another, things didn’t quite work out in time for any of the regular Speedhunting team to attend, so we’ve roped in a friend of the show – Dave Cox – to capture some of the goings on over the weekend.

Just because I’m missing out this year doesn’t mean that you have to…

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_077
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_042
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_065

At last year’s Gatebil, Dave was under strict instructions from Paddy to be my guide to the festival, whilst making my life as difficult as possible, because Paddy is nice like that.

So when Dave wasn’t showing me around the track, hinting at the good spots to shoot from or letting me know where to go at what time, he was removing my memory card from my camera when I wasn’t looking, rotating my polarising filter the wrong way, or dropping my camera battery out of the battery tray and onto the floor. [I'm proud of you Dave - PMcG]

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_074

So when it came to finding someone to cover the event this year, I figured he’d appreciate a little more pressure on his shoulders during what’s already a pretty manic weekend.

You’re welcome, Dave.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_008

Thursday at Gatebil is all about easing into a pretty out-there weekend of motoring. Throughout the day cars begin to roll in from all over Europe, and the unloading and set-up begins.

  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_006
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_011
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_002
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_001
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_029

For some this means passing scrutineering, and making last minute checks and repairs. For others it’s about ensuring the deck chairs are out, the fridge is stocked, the unicorn is inflated, and the BBQ is sufficiently fire-y.

  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_007
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_005
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_004
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_003
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_078
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_076
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_075
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_073
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_072
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_071
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_070
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_069
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_068
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_067
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_064
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_063
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_062
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_061
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_060
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_059
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_057
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_053
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_051
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_050
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_049
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_048
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_047
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_046
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_045
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_044
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_043
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_041
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_040
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_039
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_037
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_036
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_035
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_034
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_033
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_032
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_031
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_030
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_028
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_027
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_026
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_025
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_024
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_023
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_022
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_021
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_020
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_019
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_018
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_017
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_016
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_015
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_014
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_013
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_012
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_010
GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_009

There’s an excitement in the air because most people here have experienced Gatebil before – they know that they’re stepping into almost 72 hours’ worth of non-stop drifting, time attack, crazy builds, big power, bigger turbos, and all-night partying. For anyone there who hasn’t, they’re about to get one heck of a wake-up call.

Me, jealous? OK, just a little bit.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Dave Cox
Instagram: shootingdave

