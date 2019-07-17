SHARE Is Gatebil Europe’s Drift Matsuri?

Dave Cox
17th July 2019 0 Comments
Year upon year, one of the standout attractions at Gatebil Rudskogen are the drift sessions, and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Firstly, for us photographers, drifting is an incredibly attractive proposition to shoot.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_058

Why? Well, it’s all of those little split-second moments that we’d look for when shooting any motorsport – slides, wheel lifts, smoke, flames, crashes, close calls, dirt drops and so on.

Except rather than happening as a rarity, it’s the norm, on every bend and every lap.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_043
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_021
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_013

As a result it’s not hard to make drifting look good in pixel (or celluloid, if you’re so inclined) form.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_010

From a fan’s perspective, it’s not much different. You get to watch some pretty exciting driving lap after lap without any of the processional nature of watching some other forms of motorsport or track days.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_051

Competitive drifting? No matter how much hardcore drift fans will try and convince you otherwise, that’s still a very niche interest. There are relatively few that can endure spectating an entire competitive drift event from start to finish – it’s a long slog (unless you add more crashes and more flames, it seems).

Thankfully, it’s a discipline that’s becoming more and more concise it seems as it matures. That’s another discussion for another day I feel…

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_057
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_011
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_022
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_066
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_030

When it comes to drifting at Gatebil, however, it’s all a bit more relaxed. The open drift sessions here remind me of the old Option videos that I used to watch when I first discovered that strange Japanese men and women liked sliding sideways in strange-looking Japanese cars I’d never heard of.

Who was this lady called Silvia? And why was she so popular?

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_033

There’s no complex scoring system to get your head around, no queuing for 40 minutes to drift two corners and then straight to the back of the line, no pressure and no stress.

Just an open pit lane and as many laps as you can squeeze in before you run out of tyres or talent.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_031
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_025
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_006
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_014
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_001

As I explained previously, I’m writing this by proxy having sadly missed out on this year’s Gatebil. But after experiencing the festivities last year, I can confirm that the drift sessions at Rudskogen are as lairy as they look in the photos.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_052
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_008
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_048

There’s an eclectic mix of cars and driver’s abilities, all out for it at the same time, which creates for some pretty interesting moments. You never really know what’s going to come sliding over the horizon next, and after a while at Gatebil, nor are you often surprised by it.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_002

Why is there a carbon fibre Aston Martin Vantage, an S15 and a Pro-Lite truck all in one drift shot? Because Gatebil.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_054

Following some pretty serious accidents safety margins have been stepped up quite a bit from previous years, so the festival doesn’t quite have the lawless vibe that it once had, but you couldn’t really tell from watching the drift sessions alone.

GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS ©DAVE COX_003

The only apparent order to the madness comes in the form of the Super 3 drift competition, which sees teams of three drivers navigate the large sweeper before the start/finish straight, in triple tandem, getting as close to one another as they can. Even then, no one really seems to take the competition all that seriously.

  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_038
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_004
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_005
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_012
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_016
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_018
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_019
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_023
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_026
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_017
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_027
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_028
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_015
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_029
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_034
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_035
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_024
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_036
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_037
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_040
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_020
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_041
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_042
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_044
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_046
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_047
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_050
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_053
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_055
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_032
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_056
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_059
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_060
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_061
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_062
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_063
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_064
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_065
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_067
  • GATEBIL_SPEEDHUNTERS Â©DAVE COX_039

Drifting at Gatebil is the closest thing we have to a proper drift matsuri in mainland Europe – it’s all about people sliding around and having fun in a controlled environment.

That comes pretty close to the spirit of what drifting should be all about, if you ask me.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Photography by Dave Cox
Instagram: shootingdave

