SHARE Why Do We Love Hillclimbs So Much?

Why Do We Love Hillclimbs So Much?

EVENT COVERAGE
By
9th June 2019 0 Comments
Why Do We Love Hillclimbs So Much?
What Is Hillclimbing?

There are so many different genres of motor racing, so what makes hillclimb events different?

Motorsport really is a vast ocean of variety, isn’t it? Firstly, you have traditional circuit racing, which includes sprint races, endurance and time attack. Then there’s ovals, drifting, gymkhana, rally, and my least favourite, drag racing. There’s definitely a favourite genre for every type of petrol-head though, and one of my personal favourites is hillclimbing.

stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-183
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-106
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-107
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-127
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-130
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-155

For anyone not familiar with this type of event, let me firstly explain the format that most hillclimbs follows. In a nutshell, it’s a form of motor racing in which drivers race singly against only the clock to complete an uphill course. These course lengths vary from around 1-mile to much longer ones, like the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb which totals some 12.42-miles.

Hillclimbing is actually one of the oldest forms of motorsport, with the first known event taking place on the 31st of January 1897, at La Turbie near Nice, France. The hillclimb held at Shelsley Walsh, in Worcestershire, England is the world’s oldest continuously run motorsport event still staged on its original course, having been first contested in 1905. That’s quite a run.

You Only Have 1.2 Miles To Get It Right
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-218
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-203
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-205
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-023
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-034
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-036
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-501
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-403
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-504
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-136
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-238
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-528

Hillclimbing is different to most types of motorsport genres where you compete with other drivers on the same track. In those events you get to race for multiple laps, other competitors can make mistakes under pressure which can benefit you, and generally the risk is much lower with considerable run-offs in case you run out of talent. At a hillclimb, as soon as you leave the start line it’s all or nothing.

The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in South Africa runs for 1.2-miles up a narrow road, with no run-off, large embankments on the left side and steep drops into a forest along the right side of the track. You really don’t want to get it wrong here.

You launch off the line as best as you can, which is one of the most important parts of a run, with the first corner being a right-hander, followed by a really bumpy straight where the fastest cars can hit 150+mph before having to brake for a tight left hand corner. Then you have the esses, followed by the finish line which can be easily overshot. This has happened before, when a R35 GT-R misjudged the finish and went straight off the mountain down into the forest, popping all its airbags and bashing up the car really good.

There Are No Limitations
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-392
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-016
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-017
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-041
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-056
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-018

In most forms of motorsport there are specific sets of rules to be eligible to race, which keeps things more fair and can also help keep budgets in check. But what this can also do is exclude a lot of cars, simply because they can’t be classed properly.

Take for instance GT3 cars like Lamborghini Huracáns, Audi R8s, Ferrari 488s and the like. Those cars are all basically identically-specced and restricted so that they can compete in a certain category. The same goes for formula cars and historics.

stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-100
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-323
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-324
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-096
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-190
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-098

In hillclimbing, however, although there are still certain classes there’s basically no limits. At Simola there’s a ‘Single Seater 5-Cylinder & Above’ class, and in this category any single seater racing car would be eligible as long as it has a five-cylinder or larger motor. This year there was a McLaren-powered Gould GR55, an A1GP Ferrari, and a 1968 McLaren M7A all competing in this same class. Vastly different cars, yet they could all race together.

stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-262
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-068
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-073
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-078
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-445
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-500
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-553
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-072
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-075
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-215

The most extreme and exciting classes are the Unlimited Modified Saloon classes for five-cylinder and above forced induction cars, featuring both RWD and 4WD. Here, spectators saw crazy Nissan GT-Rs, an Ultima GT-R, Lotus Elises, Subaru Imprezas, and a really insane Toyota MR2. Many of these cars were packing over 1,000hp.

Even a Dakar Nissan Navara decided to take part this year, sticking on some road tyres and making some suspension tweaks, just to come have a bit of fun and put on a show.

If You Think You Have Enough Aero, You Probably Don’t
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-411
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-039
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-045
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-269
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-364
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-223
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-224
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-388
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-401

In usual motorsport situations a large rear wear is considered good aero. But when it comes to hillclimb events you can almost never have enough aero.

Here it’s not uncommon to see monstrous rear wings, widened fenders, front splitters, canards, rear diffusers, and any other type of aerodynamic aid you can think of. It’s all in the name of downforce and the ability to attack corners as quickly as possible.

Every year the aero packages we see at this event get more and more advanced, but none are more extreme than the one worn by Franco Scribante’s matte black GT-R. I can just imagine that when asked how much aero should go onto the car, the answer was simply yes. 

Franco’s GT-R caused a bit of an internet meltdown when it was unveiled, with many keyboard warriors making jokes and saying all that downforce would never work. Well surprise, surprise, the car proved them all wrong when it set a new saloon car record at Simola – a 38.551-second run up the hill at an average speed of over 105mph (169km/h). It’s also worth pointing out that the car wasn’t running at anywhere near its full potential; it was the very first time the GT-R had been used in competition and with that came a lot of teething issues.

Even Manufacturers Are Game
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-467
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-102
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-012
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-104
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-561
  • stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-562
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-244

You know a motorsport event is exciting if an auto manufacturer decides to get on board. For the last few years, Jaguar South Africa has used the Simola Hillclimb to showcase some its latest and greatest performance cars, and everything from the rowdy V8 supercharged SVR models like the F-Type to the just-launched F-Pace and new all-electric I-Pace competed this year.

I must say, the I-Pace, although being completely silent which is still odd, was plenty fast and took a hammering all weekend long without any fuss at all.

stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-481

If you’ve never attended a hillclimb, do yourself a favour and get along to one – I can’t explain how good they are in just a few photos. Pikes Peak and some of the European hillclimbs are definitely on my bucket list.

Stefan Kotzé
info@stefankotze.com
Instagram: stefankotzephoto
www.stefankotze.com

Cutting Room Floor
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-001
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-003
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-020
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-025
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-027
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-032
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-054
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-055
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-062
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-132
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-139
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-149
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-159
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-184
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-216
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-217
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-234
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-235
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-252
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-257
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-274
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-283
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-297
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-298
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-306
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-314
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-327
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-334
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-338
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-343
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-349
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-351
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-356
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-359
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-371
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-378
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-426
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-428
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-436
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-438
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-443
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-448
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-451
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-453
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-469
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-471
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-479
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-484
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-488
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-494
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-496
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-498
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-502
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-511
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-515
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-520
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-524
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-525
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-545
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-549
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-551
stefan-kotze-speedhunters-knysna-hillclimb-570
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS