A Small Outing With The Skylines Of Malaysia

Next Chapter >

The Crew

It seems like no matter where you are on the planet, an affinity for Skylines (and in particular GT-Rs) can be found.

Having spent the last five years of my life living in Japan and more recently becoming the owner of an ER34 sedan, you might assume that I’m tired of seeing Skylines.

The thing is though, whenever I find myself travelling to other countries, I tend to forget that enthusiast across the globe go to great lengths to procure Skylines and GT-Rs of all generations, regardless of rules or inflated prices due to heavy import taxes levied by their governments.





Once you look at it from that perspective, it’s no wonder that the kind of energy and excitement that flowed during the recent ‘Datsun & Nissan Skyline Mega Gathering 2019′ was so strong.









Although this meet was far smaller than the R34 Day event at Fuji Speedway that I attended back in March, it had all the feelings of a family gathering – with Skylines right at the heart of it.









As it was with Retro Havoc, youthful and jubilant faces were everywhere as a wide variety of Datsun and Nissan models filled the parking lot in Putrajaya, just south of Kuala Lumpur.













There wasn’t anything crazy like a two-step battle or side attractions going on, which is perfectly fine. Sometimes, all you need is just a simple gathering of enthusiasts to have a pretty awesome day. And it gets even better when the focus is on some of Japan’s most iconic cars.

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography

Cutting Room Floor