A Small Outing With The Skylines Of Malaysia

25th May 2019
The Crew

It seems like no matter where you are on the planet, an affinity for Skylines (and in particular GT-Rs) can be found.

Having spent the last five years of my life living in Japan and more recently becoming the owner of an ER34 sedan, you might assume that I’m tired of seeing Skylines.

Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_34_lineup

The thing is though, whenever I find myself travelling to other countries, I tend to forget that enthusiast across the globe go to great lengths to procure Skylines and GT-Rs of all generations, regardless of rules or inflated prices due to heavy import taxes levied by their governments.

Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Picture
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R33_pullin
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_34Women
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R35GTR_2

Once you look at it from that perspective, it’s no wonder that the kind of energy and excitement that flowed during the recent ‘Datsun & Nissan Skyline Mega Gathering 2019′ was so strong.

Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_34_Parkin
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R35GTR
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32GTR_RollIn
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R34GTR_Picture
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_GTRShirt
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R34GTR

Although this meet was far smaller than the R34 Day event at Fuji Speedway that I attended back in March, it had all the feelings of a family gathering – with Skylines right at the heart of it.

Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Group
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Headgasket
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32Lineup
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R33GTR
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32_R33
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32

As it was with Retro Havoc, youthful and jubilant faces were everywhere as a wide variety of Datsun and Nissan models filled the parking lot in Putrajaya, just south of Kuala Lumpur.

Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Classics
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Bluebird
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Z32
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Z33
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R35GTR_1
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Nissan Laurel
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Sticker
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_RB26
  • Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Skyline_Tails
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_34GTR

There wasn’t anything crazy like a two-step battle or side attractions going on, which is perfectly fine. Sometimes, all you need is just a simple gathering of enthusiasts to have a pretty awesome day. And it gets even better when the focus is on some of Japan’s most iconic cars.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Cutting Room Floor
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_33GTR_Rollin
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Skyline_Front
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_34GTR_1
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_33GTR
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_Datsun
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_ER34Skyline
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32Backing
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32Skyline
Speedhunters_RonCelesine_Malaysia_R32Skyline shirt
