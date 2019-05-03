Saito, Blušs & Hibino: This Is The Russian Drift Series

Next Chapter >

For so long, this was a series reserved for only the hardcore international drift fans.

With the Russian Drift Series GP (RDS GP) celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, for the very first time I’ve found myself at Moscow Raceway where the 2019 championship’s important opening round is being fought this weekend.









Pro-level Russian drifting has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and today the series is regarded as one of the best on the planet. The organizers have invested in overseas drivers and judges, world-class tracks, and even an English live stream, all in a move to push teams from seven different countries to their absolute limit.





In 2018, every round of RDS GP had a guest driver, usually a high-ranked Formula Drift star. This year, drivers including Daigo Saito, Kristaps Blušs, Tetsuya Hibino and Charles Ng are fighting for the top championship spot by contesting the whole season. In the judging box is FD’s Ryan Lanteigne, David Kalas from the Czech Republic, and Ukranian Red Bull driver Aleksandr Grinchuk.

It’s Friday here and qualifying has just ended, but the drivers don’t have the opportunity to rest – the first battles will commence shortly. As I’m writing this, the battle table is being announced for what is sure to be an epic showdown between the Top 32 drivers.

I’ll have a full wrap-up of this event in the coming week, and am also planning detailed comparison between the Russian Drift Series GP and Formula D.

But for now, you can check out the English live stream HERE. The Top 16 battles start at 2.00pm local time (11:00am UTC) Saturday. Spasibo!

Vladimir Ljadov

