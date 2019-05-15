Kyusha Festival’s 1UZ-Powered AE86 Corolla

Next Chapter >

“If I can imagine it, I can make it happen. And if I can do it myself, I will.” This is what Marc Allen de Asis told me as we were talking about his 1986 Toyota Corolla, a car which was built as a tribute to his first Corolla.

This Toyota is Marc’s ultimate 86, “basically the build I wish I was able to do years ago,” he says. Everything except the two-tone bodywork was done by Marc himself, the end result of which is clean and tidy with the car wearing a Shine Auto Spec-G full aero kit paired with Jubiride fender flares. But it wasn’t the panda exterior that caught my eye and made this Corolla jump out from the rest at the Golden Week Kyusha Festival.

It was Marc’s power-plant of choice – a 1UZ-FE. The 4.0L V8 sits so cozily in the engine bay, that it could have come like this from the factory. While the LS400 V8 does wear a CARB-legal Injen intake, I really like the stock appearance of the engine. Sometimes, less is more.





Inside and out the Corolla features modifications which are either period-correct or appear to be, with the master stroke being the gold-faced Work CR-01s. From end to end the car has been modified, and everything under the skin has been upgraded to accommodate the big motor up front.

I’m obviously leaving a lot on the table here, as Marc’s Corolla certainly deserves a full feature at a future date – I’m just not sure when I’ll get to it.

But seeing as how I didn’t focus on too many Corollas of the many that were at the Golden Week Kyusha Festival, I wanted to post up this standout example. Hopefully you can live with this taster for now…

