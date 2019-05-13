SHARE Japan Comes To NorCal: The Golden Week Kyusha Festival

Trevor Yale Ryan
13th May 2019 0 Comments
The Venue

On a misty spring morning I found myself on the edge of a small peninsula in a fog-illuminated warehouse. Dust danced in the cool air, anticipating the arrival of the cars it would later settle on. I was witnessing a first, the genesis of the Golden Week Kyusha Festival put on by TDGarage’s Kiavash Shariloo.

Before the event even started my toes were curling with excitement as kyusha — which literally means ‘old car’ in Japanese — cruised in humming like sleepy bumble bees.

There’s something so special about first events. A certain uncertainty lingers and leaves a bit of adrenaline in the air, the impending success or failure of a show moves the day forward and blankets the participants with an overarching sense of ‘we are all in this together.’

Seeing the need for a good-sized, local Japanese vintage car show, Kia has been dreaming up this particular Bay Area, California event for over two years. Kyusha enthusiasts have to travel to SoCal for shows or just try and tack themselves on to more modern or stance-related events, but there isn’t really any avenue for uninterrupted vintage Japanese cars in the Bay.

That is, until now. By 9:00am last Saturday, Kia’s long-time vision had become a reality.

  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_071_7872
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_065_7778
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_7562
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_7501
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_7502

I’ve probably been to hundreds of shows and meets at this point, and I can honestly say the Golden Week Kyusha Festival was right there at the top. Yes, some of the cars were less than mint, and yes, a few of them were ultra-expensive builds, but all of these cars have souls — they effortlessly ooze style.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_7753

To me, these builds are the actual cool kids of car culture; the ones who are unique and multi-dimensional, although perhaps a bit rough. While there are those who don’t see the appeal, plenty understand. There is a rawness to kyusha you cannot find elsewhere.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_052_7615
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_7756
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_7701
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_7776

The venue shared this same raw sort of rough-around-the-edges elegance. The Craneway Pavilion is flooded with light seeping in from wall-to-wall windows looking out to the San Francisco skyline. Cobwebs wave in the corners of the windowpanes and archaic drapes suspend from the absurdly tall ceilings.

It’s the Marilyn Monroe of venues, timeless and beautiful at every angle — a perfect building to encapsulate the droves of car connoisseurs.

Diversity
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_031_7847
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_7641
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_038_7486
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_037_7484

People travelled hundreds — in some cases thousands — of miles to see these rugged yet graceful rides at the inaugural Golden Week Kyusha Festival. The show brought out some big names like Techno Toy Tuning, RS Watanabe, Scraping Tokyo, Hayashi Racing, and Secret Factory.

In fact, some of these companies came all the way from Tokyo to attend the show as their first official American event.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_7625

And I think it’s worth noting that the venue was populated with people flaunting as much style as the cars they were there to enjoy. I wish this was something we saw more often at car shows.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_043_7521
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_040_7503
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_041_7506
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_029_7822

The show boasted nearly one hundred vehicles which was a modest, yet well-cultivated collection for the event’s entrance into the car show world. Additionally, the layout of the cars made sense, which was really nice when it came to shooting the event.

Sometimes shows just let attendees park willy-nilly,  but there was a clearly categorized layout going on here and I loved it.

  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_056_7657
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_057_7659
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_201_7573

For example, a nice line of boxy Cressida booties greeted the eye of eager attendees immediately as they walked through the door.

No car gets me going quite like an old school Cressida; to me they are the quintessential kyusha car – ultra cool and packed with tech for the ‘80s, yet still ultra-cool today. Essentially they’re the Japanese equivalent of a Caddy lowrider.

  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_035_7473
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_7547

Across the way from the Cressida crew was a sweet collection of scooters accompanied by a kei pickup truck, which looks like it was used around Sony in Japan before it retired.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_069_7858
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_025_7781
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_048_7595
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_058_7664

On the other side of the hall sat several prime examples of Nissan Zs and Skylines looking a little like a bag of limited edition Skittles. Every inch of the show made sense and was visually appealing.

  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_7534
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_7542
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_063_7760
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_062_7758
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_064_7762

Japanese trucks collected compliments towards the middle of the room, some of which had some very individualized layouts and oddball engine swaps.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_049_7606
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_050_7609
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_051_7610
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_018_7711

Backdropped by the San Francisco skyline on the other side of the pavillion was a rainbow of 510s and their cousins looking ready to zip to the beach in their summer-esque shades of paint.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_036_7483

One in particular deserves a closer look — keep your eyes out for the full feature on the Tantō 510 coming soon.

  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_300_7745
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_301_7689
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_053_7622
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_054_7626
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_055_7646
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_047_7551
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_7513
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_7515
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_7528

Facing the Datsuns were dozens of eye-catching Toyotas, including a pair of rally cars, still dirty from the last time they went to work. This hand-painted hood definitely caught some eyes throughout the day. I’m a bit ashamed to say I’ve never seen a rallycross event in person, but my interest is definitely sparked now. Maybe I’ll do something about this soon…

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_001_7493
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_045_7543
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_046_7545
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_7726
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_7749
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_100_7748
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_7735

At the very end of the old auditorium were some prime examples of near-stock Japanese classics, lit softly by rays of light sneaking in from the bay outside. It was difficult not to gravitate to these guys because their row had an exceptionally confident essence; almost like sort of royal dignity. Or maybe it was just the good light – I’ll leave it up to you.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_200_7740

In particular this Toyota Crown warranted a double take; it sat in the corner of the room, the handsome fly on the wall of the show. I love the similarities this car shares with early Lincoln Continentals from across the Pacific.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_073_7904
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_075_7923
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_076_7927
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_074_7921

However, the fun wasn’t over when we exited the pavilion. Outside, Team Beautiful Boy car club from SoCal was zipping around in kaido-style cars and modified scooters.

They made it even harder to leave as the brap of their engines circling the parking lot sent us running for shots, but eventually we left to drop off Trevor’s film at Bay Photo Lab, eager to see what shots were hiding inside.

2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_7595
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_068_7844
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_7647
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_027_7799
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_028_7813
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_077_7932

So, if you’re kicking yourself for not making it out this year (which you should be if you weren’t there), you can make plans to go to next year’s event which is already in the works. With a first go-around this good I’m jazzed to see what the second Golden Week Kyusha Festival will look like.

Although Trevor and I had to drive an aching 20-hour round-trip to attend this time, I’d be surprised if we don’t do the same next year. It really was that good.

Sara Ryan
Instagram: pockowokosara

Additional Photos by Trevor Yale Ryan
trevor@speedhunters.com
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Kyusha Only
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_042_7519
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015_7658
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016_7661
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_044_7522
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_034_7868
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_030_7827
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_032_7852
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_033_7857
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_039_7492
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_060_7689
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_061_7705
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_066_7796
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_067_7814
  • 2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_070_7865
2019-Golden-Week-Kyusha-Festival-Main-Coverage_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_072_7876
