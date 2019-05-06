SHARE How To Never Lift At Coalinga Airport

James Lipman
6th May 2019 0 Comments
Welcome To The Jungle

April in Coalinga, California.

Animals are let out to pasture, lettuce is harvested, tomato seeds are sown. And it’ll already be dusty and dry, with temps somewhere in the mid-80s. Welcome the California Desert, in a city formerly referred to as Southern Pacific Railroad Company’s Coaling Station A.

Smaller than seven square miles and home to less than 20,000 residents, Coalinga isn’t your typical weekend destination. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, and there’s not usually a whole lot going on. Except, last weekend, where something was going on: A good few hundred people gathered at Coalinga Airport, shut down the main runway, and had a really good time.

Thanks to Motovicity Distribution, the tradition of Never Lifting lives on — just you, your buddies, an airstrip, a whole lot of horsepower, and no one to bother you. What more could you ask for?

  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters84
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters87
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters18

The Never Lift Half Mile event is basically exactly as it sounds, but it’s not all what you might expect. From a technical standpoint, the differences in base cars and car setup you see here versus your typical weekday quarter mile are vast.

  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters41
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters42
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters43
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters05
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters30
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters08

First off, there’s still a casual crowd, but rather than the hopped-up old muscle cars you’re used to seeing at the drag strip, you’ll notice it’s a different clientele. Nearly brand-new exotics and run-of-the-mill German cars alongside everyday Mustangs and Camaros.

People who want to go fast but aren’t necessarily going to have their life revolve around it. The reasonable people, the responsible ones.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters27
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters29

There’s also a good bit of weird stuff out at the track, too. Think pickup trucks, Teslas, and that wacky PT Cruiser Ben was already admiring.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters25
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters06
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters07
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters15
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters19
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters20
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters36

I think it’s fair to include bikes in this category as well, because you have to be at least a little bit weird to travel half a mile at full throttle with no crash protection.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters16
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters68
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters69

There are, of course, purpose-built half mile cars, too. With twice the distance for things to go wrong, these cars are set up a bit differently than their quarter mile-going equivalents. Yes, you still want plenty of power down low, but when you’re shooting for a top speed rather than an ET your hook-up on launch is a whole lot less important.

When it comes to the guys who are really pushing for every last bit out of their cars — and have the skill and grip to accommodate — you’ll still see violent launches to use every last bit of tarmac. But much of the time the starting line isn’t where speed is found.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters90

Instead, it’s the transition into each subsequent gear blasting down the strip, where a botched shift or a bit of wheel-spin makes an exponentially detrimental impact on your ultimate speed due to the amount of air you’re trying to cut through at any given time (but especially once you’re past the quarter mile mark).

From a number’s perspective, it’s a bit mind-boggling, actually.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters128

Take, for example, the fastest time of the weekend this year which was 224.89mph (361.92km/h), set by Patrick Kennedy in his (and his dad’s) 2015 Nissan GT-R.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters45

If you caught my coverage from the 2018 event, you might remember that the Kennedy’s were then hunting down the magical 200 miles per hour mark, which they eclipsed last year and absolutely smashed this time around.

Anyway, when it comes to air, each second at this speed the GT-R is displacing over 9,000 cubic feet of it. Each second. That’s a volume I really can’t comprehend at all over a half mile run, and shows just how important the little details become at speed.

Vanity
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters33

Face-numbing speed, earth-turning torque, ear-splitting exhaust notes — those are all well and good. It’s why we’re here, after all, but what I didn’t realize was that Never Lift is a gold mine for something else.

  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters50
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters51
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters52
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters53
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters77
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters54
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters55
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters56
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters65
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters60
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters66
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters67
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters80

Something very specific. I’ll just leave these here… guess which is my favorite?

Golden Brown
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters70
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters71
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters72
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters13

It’s just a bit of a wild experience seeing cars chase such high speeds on a runway dead smack in the middle of nowhere, California. I’ve already talked about it, but I have to reiterate: I love the variety that shows up to Never Lift.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters02
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters03
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters04

So much goes into these cars, and perhaps the best part of it is that with many you can hardly tell from the outside. Even the fairly dedicated half-milers often still have full interiors and other creature comforts like air conditioning and heated seats.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters46

Still, the prep-work to get a car in the neighborhood of 200 miles per hour in the half mile is no small task. Talking to a few guys who do this quite a lot, the simple answer is that it’s mostly a numbers game. How much power do you need to go a certain speed with a given amount of drag? Then, what’s the engine RPM, gearing, tires size, and so on that actually gets you there?

That part, on paper, is easy. Actually building these engines for 1,000+hp (on up to nearly 3,000), good up to 7,000rpm and beyond, then replacing all of the parts between the crankshaft and the tarmac to accommodate the earth-moving torque, that’s the tricky part.

It’s so difficult to get everything right on the first try, too, and it’s inevitable things will break along the way.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters83

Beyond the obvious, there are also the little incremental tweaks that go into any car built to handle a flat-out half mile. All weekend long guys are tinkering around, changing tire pressures, modifying their settings, and taking notes on what to change for the next event. Suspension and aero adjustments seem to be the most straightforward, while more nuanced aspects like taping up the front end or whether or not to do a burnout before your run also come into play.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters10

Just like any other form of racing, each change you make and upgrade you install pushes you that little bit further. Each event is educational, and even during each run you can find minute areas to improve on. Having experienced the passion of the guys on the grid firsthand, I’ll say you can almost see their addiction to speed.

No matter how fast they go, they’re always waiting for that next run.

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters117
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters118
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters119
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters64

Going fast on its own is a bit habit forming, but put distinct numbers to it, add in a bit of friendly competition (not to mention the largest purse in half mile racing) and you have all the pieces to a debilitating craving to go faster and faster and faster… You can never go too fast, am I right?

2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters86
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters62
  • 2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters63
2019 Never Lift Day Two by James Lipman for Speedhunters129

The Never Lift Half Mile event is one rife with good times, big thrills, and strong emotions — both oh-so-satisfying and crushingly disappointing. Either way, there’s always next year, and I expect the crowds and cars to continue to multiply the next time around.

Personally, I’ve never in my life so much as made a pass down a drag strip, but after this year’s half mile shootout in Coalinga I think I need a dose. And soon.

Anyone have something with 1,200 or so horsepower sitting around that I can take for a spin down an airstrip?

Trevor Yale Ryan
trevor@speedhunters.com
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Photos by James Lipman
Instagram: jameslipman

Cutting Room Floor
