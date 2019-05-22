100 Photographs From Turbo Kurve

Next Chapter >

Often, the best way to represent an event (which isn’t an event) is to shut up, and let the photographs do the talking.

I know, I can hear the sighs of relief from down the back but I will at least preface the soon to follow 99 image gallery with some context. It’s our second day in Velden-am-Wörthersee but our first (of two) full days here.

The forecast for this week before leaving Ireland was one of rain clouds with copious predictions of thunder and lightning. So far, they haven’t manifested but we all know how quickly things can change here.





























Our day started catching up with an old friend of Speedhunters and some of his most recent builds. He also brought along a couple more friends with him, who had some interesting machines of their own.

More to come on those…















From our shoot location, I wanted to spend some time at the famous ‘Turbo Kurve’ near Faaker See. When we visited last time, we blessed the rains down in Austria. Translation; it was very wet. Not so much this afternoon, with decent sunshine and soaring temperatures which one Irishman in particular was not prepared for.

‘Turbo Kurve’ at it’s simplest is a sweeping corner with a huge open car park on the outside of the corner and restaurant, shop and bar on the inside. It’s typically the location for peak rowdiness in the area, but not normally during day time hours and especially not with such a heavy Polizei presence.











































































































I’m interested in the ‘Turbo Kurve’ for one simple reason; it seems to be one of the only remaining places here that embraces the cars and their owners. All across the area there are now gates and fences to keep the cars out as much as possible, but here the local businesses have embraced the madness of the weeks leading up to the official GTI Treffen.

If anything, it makes sound financial sense as I can’t begin to imagine the amount of money that the visiting enthusiasts bring into the area.

Next on our agenda, is to visit the world’s most famous gas station (although it definitely gives ED’s Tankstelle at the Nürburgring a run for its money) and capture there as day gives way to night. Again, it was mostly miserable last year weather wise, so I’m hoping for a more vibrant and exciting gathering tonight.

After this, there’s the matters of arranging feature cars numbers five, six and seven of the week so far.

It is heaven out here, but you must work like hell to make the most of it. I’m not sure I could enjoy it any other way.

Anyways, back to the madness.

