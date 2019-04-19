Speedhunters Live & RADWood Team Up For Japan

Next Chapter >

This is one announcement that brings us great pride.

This will be our second Speedhunters Live event in Japan, and the second event in 2019 with Melbourne coming up fast on May 11-12th. To make it even more special we’ve teamed up with our good friends at RADwood who have been having unprecedented success across the US in the last few years and want to spread their wings wider in 2019, bringing their ’80s and ’90s themed events to a variety of countries across the globe, the first of which will be Japan.

So, on Saturday June 8th we will host Speedhunters Live x RADwood at Sodegaura Forest Raceway – one of our favorite Japanese circuits. This will be our biggest celebration of car culture yet, a well curated and themed layout to give show-goers and participants in Japan a fresh and new way to enjoy a car event.

We’ll have more announcements as we get closer to the day, but we’ve gone ahead and created an easy and intuitive way to buy your tickets from the comfort of your computer or mobile device. Click here to see more!

いよいよスピードハンターズライブ第二弾、6月8日土曜日開催決定！ 今回はRadwoodさんとのスペシャルコラボによる企画！ 今回もまた皆で楽しくカーカルチャーを盛り上げましょう♪ チケット購入についてはこちらへ。

We’ll be back soon with more updates!

The Speedhunters