SHARE Sliding Into Long Beach

Sliding Into Long Beach

EVENT COVERAGE
By
6th April 2019 2 Comments
Sliding Into Long Beach

It feels like it was just yesterday that we were kicking off the 2018 Formula Drift season, but here we are in Long Beach, California again, ready to get another championship underway.

In the lead up to 2019’s opening round, I stopped by FD’s Media Day to catch some of the action before the madness of the weekend begins.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

The off season is a time for teams to modify, totally overhaul, and sometimes replace cars and strategies altogether.

  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

While six months of downtime might sound like more than enough for a team to prepare for the season start, most end up testing only days before the first round.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Those that are really cutting it fine end up testing at the Media Day, three days before the actual event starts, or miss it completely in order to finish their cars.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Formula Drift’s Media Day gives both traditional and season media the opportunity to get up close and personal with FD Pro series drivers and cars on the unique street course in the heart of Long Beach.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Familiar faces filled the paddock as drivers and teams put the final touches to their cars.

  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Many of the new Pro drivers had yet to show up at the track, and unless they had run the course before at an event like Motegi Super Drift, they weren’t allowed to run on Media Day.

  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Some of the new faces this year include Washington-born and all round good guy Dylan Hughes, Brazilian driver João Barion, Australian driver Mitch Larner, FD Pro2 champion Travis Reeder, Italian drift champion Manuel Vacca, and Pat Goodin making a comeback.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

The smell of fuel and burning tires, the sound of a wastegates dumping and motors bouncing off their rev limiters – these are just some of the things that will overwhelm your senses at a drift event. However, the times are changing: Meet the first ever, all-electric FD drift car.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Run by Napoleon Motorsports and piloted by Pro rookie Travis Reeder, this Camaro is totally different from anything else in the FD paddock.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

While it wasn’t allowed to run on Media Day due to a few complications that I’ll get to in another story from this event, I can’t wait to see how an electric drift car changes the status quo of pro-level drifting.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

One of the big changes for many drivers this year is the addition of N2O. While nitrous oxide isn’t new to the sport by any means, there are more cars using it now, including the RTR Mustangs and Federico’s Ferrari to name a few.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

On the hunt for his third Formula Drift championship title, Chris Forsberg returns this year with an R35 GT-R’s VR38DETT engine in his 370Z.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

We’re yet to see any new A90 Toyota Supras in Formula Drift, but I’m sure it will happen soon.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

One of my favourite parts of Media Day is the rare opportunity to go for a ride-along on a professional circuit.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Who can say no to 80mph sideways?

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

Something else new for this season is a specially made tire for Nitto Tire’s Formula Drift drivers, which was designed around the Mustang RTRs. This is a good thing for the Mustang drivers, but everyone else on the Nitto team is running the same rubber and has been forced to add ballast and make adjustments to run the much wider tire.

Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt

The scene has been set in Long Beach, and we can’t wait for the event to start properly today with qualifying. Stay tuned for event coverage from Trevor and I over the coming days.

Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt

  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
  • Speedhunters - Media Day - Formula Drift LB - Formula Drift 2019 - Keiron Berndt
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Stellar Gale

Anyone knows why JTP changed his Stang back to prefacelift fascia? 2018 version was absolute killer and hands down best looking FD car of the year at least.

2
Codrin Stefan

Isnt Chris Forsberg chasing his 4th FD Championship? You said the 3rd :)

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS