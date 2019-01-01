Editorial: We Go Again

Next Chapter >

It’s my hope that this first editorial of 2019 will help to set the tone for the year to come.

With Christmas completed and the New Year already rung in, it’s also my hope that all of you, both readers and contributors alike, will have taken the time to rest, reflect and prepare for the year ahead.

It’s a weird world we live in where working yourself to death is considered a strange badge of honour. From experience, I can tell you that nothing is more important than stopping every now and then to take stock of things, before pushing ahead once more.

That’s where I feel Speedhunters is right now, too. We’ve built a lot of momentum over the last year and we’ve just enjoyed a brief period of reflection over the last couple of weeks with our Year in Review stories, but now we’re ready to go again.

I doubt there are many other outlets that speak about themselves in this manner, and that’s not something we’re ashamed of. Speedhunters is a living, breathing organisation which exists all around the world in every reader, writer, photographer and social media follower.

We’re very proud of what we do and how we do it. There’s no regurgitation of press releases around these parts, and where possible, we will always get a Speedhunter on the ground to ensure we’re seeing things from the best perspective.

It’s only by being on the ground, that we have been able to unlock doors into places which were otherwise off limits. It’s become a bit of a speciality of ours in recent years, and one which I hope we can continue to make a habit of in years to come.

Of course, it’s in the ordinary world that we often find the most extraordinary of things. The work of a Speedhunter is never done, and nor should it ever be.





While most of the motoring world is in relative hibernation, the Japanese scene is still in full swing with cooler track temperatures tempting Time Attack competitors out for a strong start to the year. There’s Tokyo Auto Salon approaching, too, and you can be guaranteed that Dino & Ron will have you covered before anyone else will.

Autosport International in the UK, which is slowly turning its head towards the aftermarket and performance road-car market, will also kick off next week. There will be meets, events, features and plenty others to keep you entertained, not to mention your regular scheduled programming of a variety of originally sourced car culture that won’t be found elsewhere, and even some Christmas leftovers to fill the gaps. Just in case, of course.

With that, Speedhunters 11th year starts right now. Something tells me that this is going to be the big one…

Paddy McGrath

