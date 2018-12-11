The Supra Returns To Super GT

Next Chapter >

Despite the JZA80 street car having gone out of production four years prior, it was a sad moment back in 2006 when the Toyota Supra competed in its final Super GT race.

But things have a tendency to come full circle, and in exactly 31 days’ time we will see the all-new Supra in GT guise when Gazoo Racing pulls the covers off it at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The dimly lit silhouette that we’ve been teased with is all we will see until TAS opens its doors, but you can already make out a very modern Super GT approach where only the roofline is retained and the whole car seems to be cut and dropped around its four wheel arches to give it that unmistakable GT racer stance.

This will no doubt help the marketing push for when the long-awaited, highly-anticipated and overly-hyped road car hits dealerships later in 2019. Hell, we might even see another camouflaged, pre-production ‘concept’ as well if we keep our fingers crossed.

Jokes aside, Toyota will also have the Lexus LC Nürburgring-spec race car, the TS050 Hybrid from the WEC series, as well as the Yaris WRC on display at the Makuhari Messe events center next month to show just how invested in motorsport it is. Let the countdown for TAS 2019 begin!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com