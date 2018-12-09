SHARE The Nismo Festival – In Motion

9th December 2018 0 Comments
The Nismo Festival – In Motion

The Nismo Festival at Fuji Speedway is another end of year engagement that we simply can’t miss.

It’s an event that brings Nissan enthusiasts from Japan and the world together for a look back at the past and a view to the future, and this year’s Nismo Festival was an extra important one. I’ll get into why in our usual coverage, but first, Phil has put together a short video for you guys to enjoy.

So what are you waiting for?  Hit play and turn the volume up!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Video by Phil Boquida
Instagram: phill.jp

