Mullets & More: Kickin’ It At Radwood LA

EVENT COVERAGE
By
13th December 2018 13 Comments
Back In The Day

What’s with all the hype surrounding ’80s and ’90s culture one may ask?

Cassettes, VHS tapes, boomboxes, bright neon colours, and a long list of legendary performance cars might be the appropriate answer.

Or so I’ve heard, anyway. Being born in 1997 makes me a ’90s kid on paper, however, others would argue otherwise.

While I had some of the ’90s amenities, including a few VHS tapes and a couple Sony Walkmans, I never really missed them, nor did I have a feel for what the culture of the era represented. That was until Radwood shook things up and gave me an authentic taste of what I had missed.

I’ve always felt drawn to older cars; I feel modern cars will either leave me bankrupt from the get-go, and for the most part they don’t have a whole lot of personality. I’m not talking about the newest Lamborghini or the latest and greatest Pagani, I’m talking about everyday, daily driven sports cars.

The ’80s and ’90s were a time when automakers were experimenting with new technology and duking it out with one another. Think Porsche 959 versus Ferrari F40; the E30 BMW M3 versus the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16V; the FC3S Mazda RX7 versus the Porsche 944; the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution versus the Subaru Impreza STI. And let’s not forget the birth of the Miata either.

These are just some of the great ’80s and ’90s cars, but what you can afford is another story.

With the majority of ’80s and ’90s cars now more attainable than they were new, many of these cars have developed a cult following among those that appreciate them.

Enter a group of friends that spent their early days bathing and soaking in everything that the 1980s and 1990s had to offer. They formed a true passion for the cars of those two decades, whether they could afford them or not.

With their childhood dream cars becoming a reality, they found themselves looking for a way to share their passion with others. If Goodwood Revival, Miami Vice, and the Players Show had a baby, it would be Radwood.

Business Up Front, Party In The Back
This year’s iteration of Radwood LA was hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum, and it was bigger and more vibrant than ever. With a line of attendees that stretched down the street and around the block, it was easy to see the early success of the show.

The crowd grew and a wide range of cars filled the upper two levels of the Petersen’s parking building, all while the period correct activities continued.

One of the event’s unique features was the ‘Cola Challenge’ where participants tried to identify Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and a no-name grocery store cola by taste alone.

If that didn’t tickle your tastebuds, there was live skating featuring era-correct clothing, boards, and tricks, including ramps made by Koogle Forrest of KoogleWerks. And yes, he shredded it up too.

As Radwood gains in popularity, more and more of the attendees are dressing the part, which adds even more flair and fun into the show (let’s not forget about those moustaches).

If you still find yourself lusting for some more Radwood coverage, check out this perfect video by the folks over at Barrett-Jackson.

Show after show, the diversity and selection that Radwood offers only impresses more. From Bugattis to Toyota off-road trucks, what’s not to love?

Whether you’re a die-hard collector, oddball car fanatic, or just a spectator looking for an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon, you won’t leave Radwood without a smile on your face.

Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt

Cutting Room Floor Chillin’
1
Trikki Sixx

Reading this whilst listening to "The Cult - Rain", couldn't help but feel it was a fitting soundtrack for the whole article. Wish we had something similar in the UK, but I think it might be overrun by lacklustre British Leyland metal...

2
Richard Opie

But that's kinda the point of Radwood as I see it... not simply celebrating the highs, but revelling in the revolting lows of 80s automotive. BL fits that perfectly! Weird is cool as hell...

3
mwoodski

It's coming in 2019.

4
Paddy McGrath

That video is just too damn good.

5
Ghost Monkey

What is that awesome boxy-wedge-Dome-Zero-300ZX looking thing?!

6
D O'Brien

White one? Vector W8, the American Lamborghini. AFAIK less than 20 were ever made.

7
Brad Brownell

It's a Vector W8

8
Marco

Thanks Brad! I thought I new that car from somewhere....sad to say I only knew this from playing Gran Turismo (wasn't much car culture in this part of Europe when I grew up - let alone Internet).
Makes me want to save up and fly over for the next Radwood :)

10
Will_Squareback

Great write-up, what an awesome looking event. Love the shot looking down on the Escort Cosworth!

11
hamfister

What's with all the hype surrounding 80s and 90s cars?

You actually had to drive or fast cars would kill you. Everything is watered down now. Everything. Rich guys can buy a GT2 RS and never have to worry about crashing. The sport on a whole has had it's balls chopped off.

That's why real drivers are going back to the roots. As such the squids and mainstream will follow. I bet you in 5 years you won't be reputable unless you have a baseline understanding of aerodynamics, etc. It's coming back around, just took some time.

12
عرار

This event is effing great! However, there's one thing that really grinds my gears. That one thing is when douchebags and idiots think its OK to bring their stanced cars or cars that have modifications that are obviously neither from the 80s nor 90s. The aforementioned people should be banned from entering their cars in this even because IMO it ruins the vibe of the event. Imagine looking at some Z's with period correct mods or a Vector W8 or a Countach and then see a stanced piece of junk sitting behind them. Its pathetic and people who bring stanced cars or cars with mods that are not from the 80s or 90s should be ashamed of themselves.


P.S. sorry for the rant and I know that I sound like a salty d!@k , but I like things to be as authentic as possible. I apologize once more for seeming like a d!@k.

13
Quinn

Being a 84 baby, I can dig this. Only thing missing is Maxheadroom!!! (Oldies will remember him)

