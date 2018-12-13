Mullets & More: Kickin’ It At Radwood LA

Next Chapter >

Back In The Day

What’s with all the hype surrounding ’80s and ’90s culture one may ask?

Cassettes, VHS tapes, boomboxes, bright neon colours, and a long list of legendary performance cars might be the appropriate answer.

Or so I’ve heard, anyway. Being born in 1997 makes me a ’90s kid on paper, however, others would argue otherwise.





While I had some of the ’90s amenities, including a few VHS tapes and a couple Sony Walkmans, I never really missed them, nor did I have a feel for what the culture of the era represented. That was until Radwood shook things up and gave me an authentic taste of what I had missed.

I’ve always felt drawn to older cars; I feel modern cars will either leave me bankrupt from the get-go, and for the most part they don’t have a whole lot of personality. I’m not talking about the newest Lamborghini or the latest and greatest Pagani, I’m talking about everyday, daily driven sports cars.

The ’80s and ’90s were a time when automakers were experimenting with new technology and duking it out with one another. Think Porsche 959 versus Ferrari F40; the E30 BMW M3 versus the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16V; the FC3S Mazda RX7 versus the Porsche 944; the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution versus the Subaru Impreza STI. And let’s not forget the birth of the Miata either.







These are just some of the great ’80s and ’90s cars, but what you can afford is another story.

With the majority of ’80s and ’90s cars now more attainable than they were new, many of these cars have developed a cult following among those that appreciate them.

Enter a group of friends that spent their early days bathing and soaking in everything that the 1980s and 1990s had to offer. They formed a true passion for the cars of those two decades, whether they could afford them or not.

With their childhood dream cars becoming a reality, they found themselves looking for a way to share their passion with others. If Goodwood Revival, Miami Vice, and the Players Show had a baby, it would be Radwood.

Business Up Front, Party In The Back

This year’s iteration of Radwood LA was hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum, and it was bigger and more vibrant than ever. With a line of attendees that stretched down the street and around the block, it was easy to see the early success of the show.

The crowd grew and a wide range of cars filled the upper two levels of the Petersen’s parking building, all while the period correct activities continued.

One of the event’s unique features was the ‘Cola Challenge’ where participants tried to identify Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and a no-name grocery store cola by taste alone.







If that didn’t tickle your tastebuds, there was live skating featuring era-correct clothing, boards, and tricks, including ramps made by Koogle Forrest of KoogleWerks. And yes, he shredded it up too.













As Radwood gains in popularity, more and more of the attendees are dressing the part, which adds even more flair and fun into the show (let’s not forget about those moustaches).

If you still find yourself lusting for some more Radwood coverage, check out this perfect video by the folks over at Barrett-Jackson.









Show after show, the diversity and selection that Radwood offers only impresses more. From Bugattis to Toyota off-road trucks, what’s not to love?

Whether you’re a die-hard collector, oddball car fanatic, or just a spectator looking for an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon, you won’t leave Radwood without a smile on your face.

Keiron Berndt

Instagram: keiron_berndt

