Better Late, Than Never: ILB’s Wörthersee Film

There are two primary schools of thought when it comes to creating and publishing media online.

The first is that it’s best to be the first one to publish, regardless of the sacrifices that need to be made in order to get the story, photographs or video out there before anyone else. In today’s hyperactive society, there’s definitely a lot to be said for that approach.

The second is the one which I believe holds most respect amongst creators and artists alike. That is, taking every minute, hour and day required to create something to the maximum of one’s own abilities.

You can read more about the difficulties that Adam McPeake and the ILB Drivers Club team encountered on creating this film on their own site. From the airline losing their stabiliser and the subsequent effort of trying to get it back, along with the help and support of the community to keep the project alive, it was far from straight forward. The result, however, is still stunning.

At over 17 minutes long, it’s not really something to watch on your toilet break. Instead, bookmark the link or add it to your favourites and make the time to watch it on the biggest screen you can, so that it can be enjoyed properly. It features one of my all time favourite scenes and transitions from any car film, which is previewed in the featured image at the top of the page. It’s also a chance to see these cars in motion, where they are best appreciated, and a reminder that they are not just static objects.

It might have taken the best part of seven months, but it was seven months worth waiting for.

Now, it’s time to start planning for 2019’s pilgrimage to Austria…

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com