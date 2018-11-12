Daikoku Nights

Next Chapter >

As crazy as Daikoku PA can get on a Friday or Saturday, I’ve always preferred the more chilled atmosphere of a weekday night.

Friends meeting for a chat, relaxing, talking cars and just checking out what randomly drops by Japan’s legendary parking area.

Except last Thursday night there was a little more movement than usual, following an announcement on social media that ShirtsTuckedIn and High Top Fade would be holding a little get together. Phil and I drove down for a quick look and the atmosphere was pretty awesome as you can see in the video above. While the expected turn out of slammed ’80s rides more than materialized, there was plenty of other awesomeness that kept us entertained for hours.

We hope you enjoy this short film, a beginning to what we hope will become more prevalent on Speedhunters. Maybe next time you’ll see yours truly in front of the camera blabbering on.

Is this something you would like to see? Let us know in the comments below.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Video by Phil Boquida

Instagram: phill.jp