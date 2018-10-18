Speedhunters Live: The 4K Edition

Next Chapter >

Wow, that was a lot of footage to sort through.

I guess that’s just the nature of the beast. I think the best way I could possibly sum up my interpretation of Speedhunters Live was in my earlier posts, so, I won’t waste your time by re-typing the same thing. Instead I will get straight to what everyone has been waiting for – the video to complement the stills of Speedhunters live. I would like to give a special shout out to Phill Boquida who came and assisted me in covering the event.

From Dino’s introduction to car limbo along with highlights of some of the best cars in attendance, we’re very proud of our first Speedhunters Live event. Also, make sure to hang around until the end for the exhaust battle.

Although if you’re a headphone user, you have might want to turn the volume down a tad for that last part…

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography