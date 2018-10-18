SHARE Speedhunters Live: The 4K Edition

Speedhunters Live: The 4K Edition

VIDEO
By
18th October 2018 3 Comments
Speedhunters Live: The 4K Edition

Wow, that was a lot of footage to sort through.

I guess that’s just the nature of the beast. I think the best way I could possibly sum up my interpretation of Speedhunters Live was in my earlier posts, so, I won’t waste your time by re-typing the same thing. Instead I will get straight to what everyone has been waiting for – the video to complement the stills of Speedhunters live. I would like to give a special shout out to Phill Boquida who came and assisted me in covering the event.

From Dino’s introduction to car limbo along with highlights of some of the best cars in attendance, we’re very proud of our first Speedhunters Live event. Also, make sure to hang around until the end for the exhaust battle.

Although if you’re a headphone user, you have might want to turn the volume down a tad for that last part…

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Funkerberg

New entry on the bucket list. It'd be rad if I had a car to bring over as well when the time comes.

2
Yup

Speedhunters Live: Upskirt Edition

3
Naveed Yousufzai

the diversity is perfect! and that crown wagon... ugh.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS