Remember That Electric Audi?

Earlier this year we brought you news of the Schaeffler 4ePerformance, a 1,200hp EV concept car that, for all intents and purposes, is essentially an all-wheel drive Formula E drivetrain mated to an Audi RS3 saloon.

The story ignited a discussion in the comments section at the time. With a 220kW electric motor behind each wheel, the 4ePerformance can rocket from 0-200km/h (124mph) in under seven seconds, albeit with a somewhat disappointing lack of any real audible clues that it can almost spin the Earth backwards. In fact, back when the original story broke, the bulk of your comments were focused the lack of noise that accompanies EVs in general. Sadly, this isn’t something that’s going to change, unless we start pumping fake engine noise into the cabin. That didn’t work out so well for BMW on the latest M5, though.

Now, a new video has emerged of the S4eP (can we at least come up with a catchy name?) in action with professional Formula E driver Daniel Abt behind the wheel, and this time it has some competition. Abt puts the S4eP on the line against some of the top performance cars of the moment – the Audi R8 V10+, a Lamborghini Huracán Performante, and the outrageous Porsche GT2 RS, which Paddy still hates. If you don’t speak German, then you can skip the chat and watch each race at 2:53, 5:16 and 7:45, respectively.

Knowing what we know about the performance element of electric propulsion, let’s just say the results aren’t surprising. I do know which one I prefer the sound of, though…

