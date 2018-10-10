Is This Real Life? Matt Field’s Super Vision

Next Chapter >

Ken Block has a lot to answer for.

Since the first Gymkhana video was unleashed on the unsuspecting Internet ten years ago, countless rally, drift, drag, motoX, offroad – you name it – athletes have attempted to follow suit with their own take on Gymkhana’s style of all-out attack video. The end goal is usually viral success and a publicity boost for the athlete and their sponsors, however the slew of entrants into the arena has, predictably and inevitably, ended up diluting their own efforts. Heck, even Mr Block himself now has to continually come up with more and more extreme stunts and routines to retain interest and keep the endless onslaught of comment-section naysayers at bay.

So when something comes along that makes us say ‘holy sh*t’, we have to share it with you. Enter Matt Field and his 1050hp C6 Corvette, a closed mountain road and some pretty slick FPV aerial videography.

Swooping through trees, skimming the car and chasing the Corvette around the bends, the drone footage really makes this touge attack come to life. That’s not to belittle Matt’s skills in keeping it on the black stuff, and that ridiculous armco run – did you notice how close the camera was to being wiped out?!

Top stuff.

Jordan Butters

Instagram: jordanbutters

jordan@speedhunters.com