SHARE In The Moment: Leaving Everything To Chance

In The Moment: Leaving Everything To Chance

NEWS
By
14th October 2018 6 Comments
In The Moment: Leaving Everything To Chance

You couldn’t have written it.

James Deane is the 2018 Formula Drift champion, but it didn’t happen the way anyone expected it. In fact, what unfolded last night in Irwindale was so far from everyone’s expectations that even being here, living it, and seeing it unfold in front of you, still seemed completely unrealistic.

  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-9620
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-9787

The odds were stacked in Deane’s favour from the first wheel turn of the Top 32. With each potential victory through the bracket up until the Top 8, James’ odds of retaining the title increased exponentially. If he reached the Top 4, Fredric Aasbø couldn’t win the title. Aasbø needed James to drop out in the Top 16 or Top 8, and then to go on and win the event himself.

It was a tall order for the Norwegian. [I see what you did there - PMcG]

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-9628

All James had to do was keep on doing what he’s been doing all season. He just had to win two more times to put it out of Aasbø’s reach.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-9841

Then, in his Top 16 battle against Forrest Wang, James suddenly straightened when chasing Forrest into turn one. There was a collective and clearly audible gasp from the crowd as the Irishman fought to bring his Worthouse S15 back into check. With each transition the car was fighting him.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-9946

An earlier repair interfering with the steering rack was to blame but, regardless, the damage was done. James was out of the competition at the worst possible moment. Forced to hand his fate over to whatever opponents stood against Aasbø.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0096
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0129
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0027
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0250
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0456

The Worthouse team would pin their hopes on each and every one of Aasbø’s rivals. But one by one they fell. First, James’ teammate Piotr would concede to Odi Bakchis, also in the Top 16, then Aasbø would eliminate his own teammate, Jhonnattan Castro, then Dean Kearney, and then Forrest Wang.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0375

In amongst all this tension, Vaughn Gittin Jr and Chelsea DeNofa trading paint and shedding body panels in the Top 4 on the other side of the bracket, was one of the most insane things I’ve seen.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0514

Fredric Aasbø and Vaughn Gittin Jr would battle in the Finals. And all James, Piotr and the team could do was watch from the sidelines. This isn’t hyperbole for hyperbole’s sake: it was excruciating.

2018-SH_Formula-D-Irwindale-Results_Trevor-Ryan-001

What followed was six, yes six, of the most intense and hard-fought battles I’ve ever seen in drifting, as Gittin Jr and Aasbø duked it out over three One More Times.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0339

Aasbø fought like a champion. He held his nerve from start to finish without falter, with the championship riding on each and every battle.

2018-SH_Formula-D-Irwindale-Results_Trevor-Ryan-002

However, James Deane had found an ally where he hadn’t expected to. In a year in which Europeans would dominate the series, it would be an all-American driver who would write the final chapter.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0575
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0558
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0659
  • Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0829
Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-0775

Under the Irwindale floodlights it took a good few seconds for the news to register. Twelve months and eight round later, the Formula Drift trophy was returning to Ireland, by just four points, and on James Deane’s birthday.

Worthouse Irwindale 2018 Speedhunters by Jordan Butters-7457

We’ll be wrapping up our coverage of the 2018 Formula Drift season with the events as they unfolded from both the Worthouse and Papadakis camps, but for now I need to collect my thoughts.

We’ve come a long way in the past 24 hours, but the night is still young.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

6 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
luke holmes

So happy Vaughn got a win in the Mustang.

Certainly a dramatic end to the season! Looking forward to next year already!

2
Paddy McGrath

Totally worth staying up until 6AM for, what an absolutely bonkers event.

3
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

And also totally worth waking up earlier than usual just to watch it!

4
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

This is truly an insane event. I forgot when was the last time Irwindale had such a closely-fought championship battle. And two OMTs for the finals? I think that's a first in Formula Drift, yes? Just when I thought Gittin vs DeNofa was already an epic tandem, Aasbo vs Gittin took things up to a whole new level!

5
Pádraig MacCraith

It's cliché, but both Deane & Aasbø deserved to be champions after that. That was a heroic effort by the Norwegian.

Fair play to Vaughn as well, he really found his groove for what feels like the first time in forever. Genuinely thrilled for him and Denofa, they were balls to the wall at every opportunity.

6
Roger Bass

Flame suit engage: If I were Gittin, on the last OMT, I would've "accidentally" missed a shift.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS