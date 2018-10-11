Ask The Expert: Braking 101 With Alcon

How far down the priorities list does upgrading your brakes come?
For many, braking is often overlooked or often misunderstood. Quite often it falls down the list in favour of adding more power, changing tyres or tuning the suspension, when in fact it can be a shortcut to both quicker lap times and/or more reliable, responsive and enjoyable fast-road driving.
OEM braking systems are designed to handle spirited road driving with stock power, and usually reliably and adequately so. But as soon as you start using your car on the track, or pushing up the power (more power = more speed), then before long you’ll start to find the limits of any OEM braking system.
Even when brakes are upgraded, many people follow the mantra that ‘bigger must be better’ and opt for the largest disc and caliper combo that they can get away with, with little thought to tertiary concerns such as weight, ventilation, compounds, lifespan, fade or feel.
There are many other variables to consider too, making it easy to install a system that isn’t working as efficiently as it should. Calliper design, disc design, master cylinder math, pad and disc compound, cooling, bedding in and so forth – they all play a big part in how your brakes work.
So much of the information out there in owners clubs and on internet forums comes from one person following the next, and quite often one upgrade is chosen over another simply because ‘that’s what everyone else fits’. Unfortunately, for many of us, garnering second or third-hand information from internet forums is our primary form of research. If only we had experts to hand who would be willing to offer advice…
Cue the lovely people at Alcon, who kindly opened up their doors to Speedhunters earlier this month. Now, the team at Alcon have offered to answer any and all braking questions you may have. Whether you want to know the difference between vented and grooved discs, what effect calliper piston count has, the do’s and don’ts of bedding in, a question about Alcon’s options for your car, or how to solve a specific braking issue, the floor is yours.
Your questions don’t have to be about Alcon products – their expertise extends into all areas of braking in OEM/aftermarket and motorsport too (as well as clutch systems), so fire away.
Leave a comment below with your name and your question and we’ll put the best questions forward.
Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
17 comments
Will Alcon ever make a miata brake kit?
Drilled, slotted, and grooved rotors seem to really only wear pads faster with marginal if not negligible gains in performance. How can we differenciate between the real performers from the gimmicks?
I can probably answer this for your, but I have no affiliation with Alcon, but "just" a race engineer. Slotted/drilled/Grooved is just to evacuate heated air better. The more grooves/holes it has, the better the performance usually is. Do you need it? The most honest answer is: Usually not. You don't brake harderm but can brake more consistently over longer periods of time. For the streets unless your a maniac you won't need it. On track it's a option if brakes can only be of certain size to gain a few percent.
Gimmicks: In my opinion every brake disc that isn't round. Yes you get more brake area on the sides, but lose a lot more on the parts where it counts: The friction area....
Dude I’ll stick with AP racing and Brembo, just shopped the alcons and man are those things grossly overpriced. Never heard of them till the other day and certainly wouldn’t pay more for them over AP brakes which I already know to be great. Seems like another overpriced piece to brag about on your similarly overpriced car.
Speedhunters is shill garbage these days
Hard to take your opinion seriously if you've never heard of Alcon before
Thanks for taking our questions team Alcon! What's your brake fluid of choice for daily driving and track days in a 5th gen Camaro 1LE? Is there such a thing as getting too much cooling air to steel brakes for track use?
Can you advise if there's a big brake kit for the 1st gen Mazdaspeed 3 (2007-2009)? Preferably front and rear, with the factory handbrake retaining its functionality.
I know that Alcon made a front BBK for the 2nd Gen Mazdaspeed 3 (2009-2013) as I saw it on one of the many forums I'm a member of, but for the love of my life, I cannot find the part number anymore...
Cheers and thanks for the info in advance!
Balazs
two questions:
1. how do you calculate master cylinder size once you have changed to calipers with a bigger piston size or more pistons?
2. how do you calculate master cylinder size to account for removing the brake booster? (this one is for all the LS swap guys)
Easy: Volumetric displacement calculation: Calculate piston size of your callipers. Measure the hight the caliper Now you have the volume that needs to be displaced by each piston. That number times the total amount of pistons in every caliper. Now do the same for your master cillinder. Master cilinder displacement -Total volume of pistons . If it's a positive number, that means your ok. If it's a negative number, that means you need to upgrade your master cylinder.
So always get a master cylinder thats bigger then to total volume of pistons! if the master cylinder is way to big, you can always tone it down by ajusting the pedal linkage. But never go - .
interesting that you talk about volume, but given that pressure= force x area, you really haven't taken into account the change in pressure that would result in the lines other than saying adjust the linkage after (which isnt really possible on some stock brake pedals). I mean, i could increase the volume of a master cylinder by getting a longer cylinder or getting one with a bigger bore so it seems like it may be a bit more complex than you make it. I appreciate your enthusiasm but these questions were aimed at the Alcon people, who specialize in brakes.
Amazing, Alcon brakes are definitely going on my car after these posts about them.