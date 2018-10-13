SHARE So, What Was In That Corolla Van?

13th October 2018 3 Comments
We’re always impressed by those that strive to do things a little differently and choose the path less travelled.

Sometimes you begin to think that you’ve seen everything that can possibly be done with a car, engine swap or solution, and then something comes along that makes you realize that anything is actually impossible. Ingenuity is limitless, and often the most impressive things are just a simple idea away.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_68

That’s exactly what I was thinking when I came across this half-finished KE36 Toyota Corolla wagon during my visit to Haltech in Sydney before WTAC this week.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_74

We don’t often post about incomplete builds, but this project was just begging for a little spotlight. Huge Simmons wheels – a common modification seen in the Australian show car scene – aside, this little Japanese panel van hides one of the most interesting engine swaps I’ve ever seen.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_62
  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_70
  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_76
  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_71

An FJ20DET from a DR30 Nissan Skyline is one of the last engines I would expect to see in a Corolla wagon, let alone one that looks like it’s shaping up to be taken to some serious level of performance. This is Australia after all – big power is a requisite.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_63

The FJ’s wide cylinder head design gives it a bit of a vintage look, even if it’s not that old when you think about it. I’m not sure what the engine’s internal specs are, but it’s safe to say there’ll be a forged bottom end and possibly a bump in capacity. There’s even a shot of nitrous oxide before the Plazmaman throttle body and plenum, there to help the engine along when the big Garrett turbo is still in vacuum.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_66

The intercooler wasn’t in place, but it looks like the piping has all been taken care of. Everything is held together with Plazmaman clamps.

  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_72
  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_65
  • wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_73

The car is at Haltech getting wired up; a custom-made loom is being used to integrate all the electronics in an ultra-clean fashion.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_64

This has obviously been a ground-up build with the entire shell stripped down, massive tubs fabricated to swallow up the generously sized wheel/tire setup, and a basic safety cage welded in place.

wtac_2018_dalle_carbonare_75

The exterior is finished off in a nice shade of pearl white, and at this point I have to say I can’t wait to see what the finished car will look like. We’ll definitely have to get Matt to shoot this thing when it’s back on the road.

If you’re like me though, you are probably squinting and imagining what it would look like wearing some small-diameter vintage Japanese wheels…

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Rotangklan piet

Small diameter wheels . Fender flares . I love how the engine looks though fills out the engine bay without trying . For an incomplete build its still very interesting to look at

2
Ishac Ishac

I can't choose my mind if it's better with solid side panels or windows (keeping it hidden +/- sleeper or just show the goods in the back). With both scenarios (and as it seems the builder already had his mind set) i definitely vote for a full detailed feature later on.

3
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

I can never understand the Aussie's obsession to fit these huge Simmons wheels on pretty much every car they get their hands on...

