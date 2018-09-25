SHARE Going For Broke: 1,100 Kilometers In A Rat Rod

By
25th September 2018 12 Comments
I’m going to start off by saying that sometimes things just fall right into place.

It just so happened that I’ve been in Toronto, Canada for the past three or so weeks. It also happened that I met up to shoot Kyle Scaife’s Mustang rat rod for an upcoming feature. And by chance, H20i Ocean City, Maryland was rapidly approaching.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

If you follow Kyle on Instagram you’ll know about his balls-out approach to cars, something that bleeds into his day-to-day life.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

When he told me he was making the 1,100 kilometer drive to H2Oi in Maryland in his Mustang, I laughed. It wasn’t out of ill intention, but of jealousy – an 11-hour road trip sounded extremely adventurous and right up my alley. After a few texts back and forth, it was decided that I’d tag along.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

No A/C, no heat, no 12-volt power supply for accessories, no cruise control, no windows other than a windshield, no radio, a straight-piped LS1, fixed metal seats with minimal cushioning, and to top it all off extremely limited cargo space. What had I got myself in for?

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

Sunday morning rolled around and I could hardly contain the cocktail of excitement and anxiousness. After a short trip to the store for last-minute supplies and a quick double-check over my gear list, I was set.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

I heard Kyle pulling into the suburban neighborhood from a mile away.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

An original 1967 Mustang may have room for four and a trunk big enough for another, but Kyle’s creation is far from stock. Its pushrod rear suspension and cage means that a lot of interior space no longer exists.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

We tried to fit my stuffed suitcase into almost every nook and cranny, but no to avail. The only option – repack everything in plastic garbage bags.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

With my suitcase lightened and tucked into the trunk, next was my camera case.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

With less than a hair to spare, we were able to slide it in behind the rear cage, just in front of the suspension.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

After a quick top-up of our phone batteries (remember, no 12-volt supply for such), we clambered in, pulled up our maps and set off.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters-9361

I write this as we’re hurtling towards the US border via Buffalo, wind in our hair and bright smiles around. I don’t doubt the trusty LS1, Kyle’s workmanship, or the lack of creature comforts. It will be a miracle if I still have my hearing after this trip, though.

Keiron Berndt - Mustang Kyle - Rat Rod Road Trip - h2oi 2018 - Speedhunters

Stay tuned for the full road trip story as we mosey towards the coast, and then a whole lot of H20i coverage. Ocean City, here we come – bring the madness.

Keiron Berndt
Instagram: keiron_berndt

1
DamCharger

Who needs all those creature comforts?! This looks like a bucket list adventure

Author2
Keiron Berndt

Honestly, it was one hell of a time!

3
Colin

How does one get that registered on the road or insured in Ontario? That province (and insurance) make it difficult to have any vehicle that is modified. Can someone enlighten me as to how this is on the road? I am seriously curious about the argument.

4
Dave Thomas

Generally, you register and insure it in its stock form, it has a'67 Mustang so for all intents and purposes its a '67. For safety as long as you have the required items (or know someone who can safety it without) it can be plated and on the road.



Mileage may vary on how well this works from person to person.



Cops are way more lenient to classic cars out here than more modern ones.

5
Ice Age

Yeah, I was wondering the same thing.

I've heard the cops can be rather unreasonable about mods up in the Great White North.

6
Richard Brown

Not all of Canada. Depends where you are and how big of an idiot you are.

In Southern Alberta they seem to love to give tint tickets. They also like to hassle imports, particularly if they think you cut front crash bar for intercooler fitment. Lifted trucks can get hassled for no mud flaps, sometimes exhaust. Domestic cars/hot rods can get away with a lot. Generally though, if you behave and are respectful you get left alone.

Author7
Keiron Berndt

It's registered as 1 67' stang but everything underneath is C5 Corvette. I'm not familiar with ON laws and such, but Dave Thomas will touch on all this in the full car feature!

8
Speed Huntress

That looks super comfortable, and warm :)

Author9
Keiron Berndt

Oh stay tuned...

10
Ice Age

That shot of the Red Bulls reminds me of the scene in Cannonball Run where Terry Bradshaw is loading case after case of beer into the back seat of that stock car he and Mel Tillis were driving.

Author11
Keiron Berndt

Ha! Bravo, I completely forgot about that scene.

12
Max

Just opening this article I could hear my local TÜV-engineer shake his head.

