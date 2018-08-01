SHARE The Ugly Truth Behind Singer’s DLS

1st August 2018
The Ugly Duckling

There was one car on display at Luft GB that wasn’t like the others.

It seemed out of place. In fact, were it not for a little insider knowledge, or an eye for the several intriguing clues littered around the patchy and mismatched bodywork, you would be forgiven for thinking that someone had parked their half-completed project Porsche in the wrong place.

Appearances aside (although I think it looks cool in a Mad Max kind of fashion), make no mistake – this is a very special and very capable 911.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0235

What you’re looking at is Singer’s test mule for the recently revealed Williams-Singer Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) that we brought you from Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0228
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0217

Very much a car designed to perform above all else, if you like all go and no show, then this is for you.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3521
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3358
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3523

Look closely and the clues are there. Clues like the various temperature indicator labels stuck to different parts of the car’s bodywork, or remnants of them left on the exhaust tips.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3363

There’s the biggest clue; the unique rear three-quarter window intakes seen on the finished DLS, but here made from composite and painted in matte black so as not to give away their purpose when the car was being tested.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0204
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3516
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3511

Or the fact that the mule wears the exact same Fuchs-style 18-inch forged magnesium BBS centre-lock wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as the polished DLS.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0215
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3359
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3525

Or the odd sensor taped down, or holes left exposed in the bonnet. These were both likely from when the car’s Bosch ESP system was being tested on a frozen lake in Sweden – at one point the mule had a light bar installed on the bonnet.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0206
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3513

The stone-peppered rear fenders are different to the finished version, and peering through the intakes at the front there’s an oil cooler clearly visible. Obviously Singer felt that the cutout wasn’t required on the finished product.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0220

However that distinctive ducktail spoiler is almost exactly the same as on the DLS.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0223

And the crude holes at the rear edges of the front bumper line up almost exactly with where the sculpted carbon fibre front lip surrounds a similar opening on the finished product.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3361

Then there are unexplained and curious modifications, including the additional panel that’s been tack-welded and bonded onto the existing roof. Maybe the mule was a less desired sunroof model and this panel gives it the rigidity of the solid roof?

  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3393
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3526
  • Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3528

Inside, a pair of Recaro seats and OMP steering wheel are surrounded by wires and unlabelled buttons. Various management systems are fixed behind the front seats, hidden on the perfected DLS by the lavish interior.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3531

The bonnet was completely locked off, however a sneaky peek underneath revealed part of that Williams engine and drivetrain, looking much more polished than the exterior. A pair of blanket-encased turbos and the same white ceramic-coated exhaust system as the DLS are all that you can see from here.

Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0285

Is it just me that is fascinated and loves this kind of thing? It’s a car so purely functional, and completely lacking in any of the design-conscious Singer touches that the brand is best known for.

Jordan Butters
Instagram: jordanbutters
jordan@speedhunters.com

Cutting Room Floor
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0216
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3524
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0229
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3509
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-0212
Singer-DLS-Mule-2018-jordanbutters-speedhunters-3379
1
JM

I love this type of test mules. Thank you for taking the time to feature it.

2
sixy

is it just me or do the rsr flares look way better than the end-result widebody??? i would take this over the finished dls any day just for that

