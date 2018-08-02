The Official Gatebil 2018 Film Will Give You Goosebumps

Next Chapter >

Have you ever watched a video and immediately wanted to be right there, experiencing what you are seeing in person?

That’s what Robyworks’ official Gatebil 2018 film does to me.

I first met the guys from Robyworks a few years ago at a drift event in Riga. This small, passionate and dedicated team of young Latvian filmmakers were producing short but ambitious films that belied their modest kit and team. Then, a year or two later they showed up at an event in Estonia with a full homemade Russian Arm-type setup bolted to the front of an Audi S4, and the footage they got completely blew me away.

So, when I saw them arrive at Gatebil Rudskogen this year with an improved camera car setup with a huge stabilised arm, a bigger team of filmmakers and an army of cameras and drones, I knew the official film was going to be something special. And it does not disappoint.

The vibe at Gatebil is difficult to put into words and pictures, and even pretty tricky to convey via the medium of video, I’d imagine. It’s a huge, sprawling festival encompassing everything from drifting to motocross, time attack and show cars. If it’s extreme, then you’ll probably find it at Gatebil.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to attend this legendary festival then look no further. Sit back, hit full screen, turn the sound up and get ready to experience the closest feeling to being at Gatebil, short of being at Gatebil. Also, maybe not work safe in places.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to book my trip for next year nice and early…

Jordan Butters

Instagram: jordanbutters

jordan@speedhunters.com

