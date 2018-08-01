Just Right: A Well Balanced NSX

Next Chapter >

The Perfect Driver’s Car

We all know the NSX to be Honda’s answer to having your cake and eating it too.

Designed to compete against the thoroughbred exotics and touring cars of the era, the NSX’s development took place in the late ’80s in Japan under the leadership of Soichiro Honda himself. Though the company was still building some of the most economically sound cars ever made, a dream to innovate and break technological grounds progressed with the development of Honda’s supercar.

The ultimate vision was to create a well rounded machine that could give Ferraris and other exotics of the time a run for their money. The result was a sleek and timeless Italian-inspired design, featuring an 8,000rpm-revving inline six mounted behind the driver (VTEC included, of course) and a 42/58 weight distribution, which ultimately made for an unconventional Japanese supercar.





Nim Divino stumbled upon this ’91 Acura NSX while actually searching for an S2000 back in the early ’00s, long before the collector taxes we see on these cars today. With a car history that includes multiple Toyota Starlets and AE86s, Nim was looking for another nimble sports car that was lightweight and raw. When the NSX popped up in his search and seemed to be within budget, he knew he had to have it.

The car started off Formula Red and stock, save for a double DIN head unit and some lowering springs. His vision fell in the same category as his previous builds: retaining homage to the original purpose of the car, while creating a more modernized appearance and mildly upgrading performance.









Nim enjoys driving the car spiritedly in the mountains, and knew immediately that he wanted to add some of his own enhancements to what he described as a “perfect driver’s car”.





The build began with gatherings of new wheels, suspension, aerodynamics, performance parts, and interior bits. The Lamborghini Giallo Orion Pearl Yellow paint job was something not to be compromised in the build process, the color being one that Nim envisioned shortly after his initial decision to build the car.

It’s a real standout color but somehow retains subtleness, but let me be truthful in saying that pictures do not do the hue justice. The shift in the pearl really catches your eye and brings out the lines of the car in all aspects of different lighting, and it’s one of my personal favorite custom paint jobs.





Other notable details include a tablet incorporated in the center console, an exposed engine bay, and Downforce rear diffuser. Though they are quite subtle, they aren’t overlooked.





Over the course of a few years Nim’s vision slowly reached the light at the end of the tunnel. Thorough research, selective choices in parts, and help from friends made over the course of ownership overthrew most hardships commonly found in building a car, and these things helped keep him motivated throughout the entire process.

Future plans are modest, consisting of upgrading to NA2 tail lights, upgrading the clutch and flywheel, and upgrading the rear brakes to match the fronts. Nim’s idea of well balanced NSX shows great promise of how proper execution of a simplistic build can easily outweigh a hefty mod list.

Naveed Yousufzai

Instagram: eatwithnaveed

