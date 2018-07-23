This GT40 Shows How Adversity Breeds Creativity

It’s impossible to start talking about a car without understanding the context of where it lives. Argentina is an extremely passionate country when it comes to cars; people are really creative, but law limitations make projects like this Ford GT40 replica only for the brave and the determined.
For many years, building cars outside of a car factory in Argentina was forbidden. Many private manufacturers went bankrupt; others emigrated to countries where laws allowed their imagination run wild, Pagani being one such example.
The backstory of this Argentinian GT40 is an adventure, one told to me by its proud owner.
The main idea was to assemble a car for everyday use, which meant using relatively new car parts for easy maintenance. The chassis is a true copy of an original GT40 of English origin, and the bodywork was made by craftsmen using exacting molds and measurements from a ’65.
The heart is a V8 from a Ford F100 truck, but the 5-speed gearbox came from a Renault 21. The latter is not the only strange element taken from a street car – the brake system is out of a Ford Mondeo.
Many solutions used in this car were taken from formula cars, from the pedals to coilover racing shocks and springs. Hours and hours of work and a lot of patience went into the build.
This GT40 is used on a daily basis in a city where moving around is already an extremely difficult task, and when it participates in track days or exhibitions, the owner drives it from home to the race track and back again.
I asked him what he felt when driving his 40-inch-tall car around town with traffic, and his response sums things up perfectly: “I cannot see the traffic lights.”
Lucas Arrieta
Instagram: pdf_shoots
The Renault gearbox is not that uncommon. I suppose that it is a Renault UN1, which was used in the among others the Alpine A610, the Delorean, the Lotus Esprit and quite a few kit cars. Not a bad gearbox in itself, but it was often used with motors that exeeded its low max torque rating by today standards.
I love how people put so much time into things like this and then ignore the most simple thing in the world: tires. All moot because of the rubber imo.
If you can't see past such a simple shortcoming, especially one that's so easy to change with a jack and a few minutes time, that's your own narrow-minded problem.
Same story the world over.
"We love cars here, but our government doesn't want us to have them."
What we need is a sort of international car enthusiast advocacy organization.
Honestly, this glimpse is not enough but at least it's obvious this is a joy to ride GT40 replica, i can imagine the smile on the owner's face.