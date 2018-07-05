The Supra Is Coming To NASCAR

Next Chapter >

Rumors were abound, but now it’s official: the new Toyota Supra is heading to one of the least likely motorsport series you’d expect to see it in. Or at least its name is anyway.

While it’s not the full-blown Cup Series, the stepping-stone NASCAR Xfinity Series is a hotly contested championship where the likes of Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Toyota do battle. Previously, the Japanese manufacturer has campaigned a Camry-badged machine, but for the 2019 season which kicks off in February at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, the new Supra will be taking its place.





As for how much actual Supra DNA will be in the car, it will least carry the badge and some of the design cues we’re likely to see in the production model scheduled to make an appearance next year. Of course, all cars competing in the Xfinity Series are governed by a strict set of rules that extend to physical dimensions, weight, fuel, engine size, transmission type and power output among many others, so we were never going to see anything but that.

Ultimately, the NASCAR Supra will run a 5.8L V8 with carburetor and a 4-speed manual gearbox inside its tube-frame chassis. That makes it about as far removed from what the sports car we’re hoping Toyota will deliver us in 2019 will be, but this is pretty cool all the same.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com