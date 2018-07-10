SHARE Someone Made Me A Ferrari F80

10th July 2018 5 Comments
I have to say, I’m pretty lucky. This is my Ferrari F80.

Sure, it may only exist in the digital realm, but it’s mine. It was specifically designed for me as a birthday present by a talented car designer, and it looks nothing short of sensational. How damn cool is that?

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_10

The whole thing kicked off when Giulio Partisani asked me a rather random question last week: “What are your three all-time favorite cars?”

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_04

At the top of my list I put the Ferrari F40 as I believe nothing has ever topped it since it came out. The design, the turbocharged V8, everything it stood for and represented makes it a perfect car in my eyes – even more than a quarter of a century later.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_01

Fast forward a few hours and Giulio, who is currently a lead creative designer at Honda’s R&D Center in Wako sent me this first teaser of what he named the Ferrari F80 Vision TTWG, TTWG an acronym for Through The White Glasses, the name I gave to my YouTube channel back when I thought I’d actually have time to vlog. I’ll get to it one of these days!

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_02

Giulio spent eight hours modeling then visualizing and rendering the car in Autodesk VRED, and the result left me speechless for a good few minutes.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_03

Having worked for Ferrari in Maranello, Giulio knows a thing or two about the brand and its design language. I think he really nailed it with this conceptual study of what a modern-day F40 homage could and should look like.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_05

It’s a great fusion of ideas. The rear end with its rigid geometric shapes and edges just screams F40, and there’s even three tail pipes just like on the original car, albeit now arranged in a Lexus LFA sort of way.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_07
  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_06
  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_08
f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_09

The front of the F80 really looks towards the future; there are softer more rounded lines that hint at cars Ferrari has already made, but there’s a freshness about it.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_14

There are two distinct approaches at each end that seem to merge beautifully in the middle. Giulio also paid special attention to the management of air which makes the F80 look brutally functional, but in more of an old school sort of way.

  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_11
  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_12

I don’t know if this is because of Giulio’s time at Bertone, but I see so many elements that scream the 1980s and even earlier, starting off with the car’s overall wedge shape.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_17

And just look at the door treatment. The way it’s cut reminds me of yet another car I’ve always liked, the Vector W8.

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_15
  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_16
  • f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_13

This is no doubt a Ferrari F40 of the future, but as Giulio put it, “it’s just a fun mix of points and lines that don’t exist in reality but are there to convey a message of passion towards cars and the friendships that develop through them.”

f80_vision_ttwg_oct8n_19

To me it’s one of the best presents I’ve ever received. Grazie, Giulio!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Renders: Giulio Partisani
Instagram: oct8n
Website: oct8n.com

1
Dave

Wow - that is a nice present :) Have a great birthday - if I haven't missed it already !!

Author2
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Cheers Dave!

3
Michael Chang

Looks good until scrolled to the side view... hope that will just remain in virtual. XD
(That's too vertical for me. LOL) Very interesting render though.

4
Geextah502

For me its modern intepretation of F50 not F40. Its great birthday present, but I dont like the looks. Its reminds me '70s italian concept cars, which i dont like. :-D

5
Dan

Rear of the car reminds me venturi 400 wich is inspired by ferrari so...

