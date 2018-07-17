SHARE How They Do It In Hong Kong

How They Do It In Hong Kong

I AM THE SPEEDHUNTER
By
17th July 2018 6 Comments
How They Do It In Hong Kong

Despite its relatively small physical size, Hong Kong is a place where car culture thrives.

If you visit you will always see a few interesting cars on the streets, but for the most part, the real scene is underground. Because just like in Singapore and Malaysia, the authorities definitely don’t make it easy to be an enthusiast here.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_91
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_133
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_141
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_95
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_56
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_60
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_19n
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_14
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_140

Before starting, we should explain how things work in Hong Kong when it comes to modifying cars, because the rules and regulations aren’t all that clear cut. You can usually get away with fitting aftermarket wheels, coilover suspension and an exhaust, but if the police don’t like what they see when you’re pulled over or caught at a checkpoint, your car will be impounded for at least three or four days. Then it needs to be checked over at a government inspection agency, and all modifications deemed illegal need to be removed before the car can legally go back on the road. In short, this means you can forget about major upgrades like engine swaps. If the authorities want to keep your car for an extended period of time for whatever reason, that’s at their discretion too.

So, owning a modified car in Hong Kong is risky business. But that doesn’t stop people.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_21
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_87
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_79
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_119

A few years ago there was a big underground meet held at the Ocean Terminal shopping center car park building right in the heart of Hong Kong. It was organised through social networks and messaging and had a huge turnout of machinery, from collector classics to modified Euros and Japanese performance cars. Unsurprisingly, with traffic jams all around the venue, the unofficial event caught the eye of the police who promptly shut it down. As you can imagine, this wasn’t the best scenario for anyone who had driven their illegally modified car there…

As time has gone on, more of these underground-type meets have been run in Hong Kong, but the organisers always try to keep the location a secret until the very last moment to at least try and limit attention from the authorities.

  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_163
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_165
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_2

Last month I was in Hong Kong to do some tuning, and luckily it timed with a local car show called Step4Stance (S4S) Auto Party.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_104
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_121
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_65
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_39

During the week the weather was really bad; it was hot and humid, and heavy downpours of rain meant that lots of areas were flooded. A cyclone was predicted for the weekend, but thankfully it stayed away and on Sunday morning there was blue sky.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_135
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_86
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_97
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_36
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_77
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_47

The venue was Tai Tong Organic EcoPark in Yuen Long, which is around 30km (18.5mi) out of the city center. If you live in Hong Kong or have visited before you’ll know just how premium open car park space is, and therefore how limited car show organisers are when it comes to finding a suitable location to hold an event like this. Being away from the city and therefore not in the eye of the police was one of the reasons this place was chosen though, so I don’t think anyone who brought their car along – either by risking driving it or on the back of a transporter – would have been complaining.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_129
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_54
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_20
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_89
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_9
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_117

Stepping out of a cool air-conditioned car, the 40°C (104°F) temp hit me straight away. There was no shade at this place and I forgot to bring some sunblock along, so I had to do the rounds quickly.

  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_130
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_131
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_96
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_44
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_42
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_71

As you can see, there was a wide variety of cars and build styles on show, but like the show’s name suggests, stance is the main focus of the S4S Auto Party.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_30
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_31
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_126
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_68
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_67

I had a quick chat to the organiser, Cyclone Lai, and he had a few things to say about his even at the Hong Kong scene in general. “Our goal with this event is to showcase stance culture and the show car scene, so the locals know more about it and hopefully join in. This is the 5th year of running Step4Stance, and the numbers of car entries keeps getting higher. It might not be as big as other similar meets around the world, but here in Hong Kong we are now starting to get a good mix of different cars show up. In the past few years there have definitely been more stance style, custom wide-body and air-bagged cars roaming around our little city and we will continue to host these events so the scene can grow to an international level.”

  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_110
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_105
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_102
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_84
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_64
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_90
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_13
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_75

With so much of Hong Kong’s car culture hidden away, it was cool to attend this show and see how the local scene is evolving. The JDM and USDM inspiration was evident, but some HKDM style shone through too. Hopefully we can see more of that in the future.

Jacky Tse
Facebook: JTune Automotive

Additional Reporting by Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER posts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.

Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_63
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_11
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_34
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_53
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_5
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_46
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_38
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_26
  • Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_4
Speedhunters_Jacky_Tse_Hong_Kong_Step4Stance_69
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

6 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Luke_Z33

Oh look.. a genuine Tommy Kaira!

2
klapkin

take notes malaysia

3
Jay Soh Tsu Chung

What notes? I don't see anything that different.

4
Michael Wong

There should be at least a track for people to learn how to properly drive fast in HK. HK is just way too small and crowded to have fun driving around.

5
Andrew Koo

It's quite surprising to see a report on HK car culture here on SH. I thought modification was full legal there, since here in mainland China, most road legal JDM machines are registered in HK plate, and you see them everywhere on public road in HK. It's the first time I learned that they have a strict law on it.

The culture of car modification in mainland China was bred and spread from HK, even the way how police treat those modified machines remains the same. Thanks to internet this trend is getting more popular, even though classic JDM machines are rarer than panda here, Chinese can still have fun with limited choices. Hopefully you can visit mainland and have it covered one day.

6
Kris Heriyana

what a very cool name....cyclone ;)

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS