SHARE Hey Mazda, Bring Back The Cosmo!

Hey Mazda, Bring Back The Cosmo!

EVENT COVERAGE
By
12th July 2018 2 Comments
Hey Mazda, Bring Back The Cosmo!

Warning: things are about to get overly nostalgic here…

1996 was the year that Mazda killed off the Cosmo, almost 30 years after the model put the little automaker from Hiroshima on the map. It was a a decent stretch which saw the car go through four generations, all the time keeping that coupe feel about itself, and of course the Wankel engine up front.

In fact, the Cosmo was the rotary car for Mazda; it was used in all iterations from the 10A for the L10A/L10B, onto the 12A and 13B for the CD and HB series of the car, and of course the later evolution of the 13B along with the big daddy 20B for the final JC variant. It makes it one of the most special 2-door coupes to come out of Japan, and seeing this HB at 7’s Day celebrations over the weekend sparked even more interest for me.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

The JC Cosmo is a car that we’ve seen a bit of at meets and gatherings but the HB is quite the rarity. I was really blown away by the visual impact this particular car had, the spotless condition, that red paint and those BBS rims.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

This car wouldn’t be half as special if it didn’t have pop-up headlights, which at the press of a button completely transform the front-end look.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

It’s an interestingly styled car, in fact that’s something you can say about all of the Cosmos, but the HB especially was a bit of a bridge between the old school look and feel of the ’70s CD and the rounder more modern feel the the JC had. It’s therefore got a mix of angular lines and odd curves here and there.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

Like how the rear side glass seems to swoop around and merge without a pillar into the rear glass. It creates an awkward rear quarter panel that’s both weird and wonderful at the same time.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

The back, however, lacks the quirkiness of the rest of the car; it’s almost something you would expect to see on a vehicle of this vintage and more Mazda Luce – the four-door variant of the model built on the same platform – than Cosmo.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_03
  • hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

The interior couldn’t be more ’80s if it tried, and like the Cosmo that followed there was a subtle feel of refined sportiness mixed with a nice array of tech-based gadgetry. I like the way the shifter sprouts out from the steeply-raked lower portion of the center stack, and how there is an organized array of buttons on each side of the dash to control pretty much everything. This means the center console was refreshingly clean and simple.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Like so many other Japanese cars of this era, the dash was a nice mix of analogue and digital, and there was also a easy-to-read boost gauge to keep an eye on what the 12A turbo up front was doing.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

Headlights up or down? I like it both ways!

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

The 12A motor in the HB didn’t come with an intercooler but the owner of this particular car added a little one in the lower portion of the bumper to help make the whole setup a little more efficient.

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

That’s not the only upgrade either; can you spot the vintage performance upgrade?

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

This finned HKS intake pipe replaces the stock red turbo pipe and was designed to promote extra flow and help reduce heat. Now there’s an intercooler to take care of the latter, but this is one awesomely rare addition. I’d be interested to know if any of you guys have ever seen one of these out in the wild?

hb_cosmo_2018_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

So here comes a bit of wishful thinking. If Mazda is really working on a 16X-powered RX-7 replacement, wouldn’t it be cool if it came up with a reinterpretation of the Cosmo as well? Maybe stretch the 16X to three rotors, call it a a 24X and keep the rotary dream alive.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Max Chase

Amazing car)

2
Tonio Seven

I now know where General Motors got the inspiration for the 1989 Olds Cutlass Supreme. Beautiful car and great story Dino.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS