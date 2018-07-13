A Cinematic Look At 7’s Day

Next Chapter >

Brap Brap Brap anyone?

As Dino mentioned in his 7’s day coverage, I pulled into Daikokufuto shortly afterward his arrival with the goal of capturing some 7’s day magic on film. Truth be told, out of the four years that I have been living in Japan, this was the first time I actually attended the meet. Not because I didn’t want to of course, but summer is the season where I tend to find myself everywhere but Japan. I wasn’t going to miss this one, even if the police were going to be out in full force.

The concept behind the film was to try a few ideas that had been bouncing around in my head for months now. After watching one of Nigel Sylvester’s “GO” movies, I wondered how combining the POV look of going to an event, and footage from the main rig would look.With 7’s day around the corner, I figured what the hell, and this is what I came up with.

Be sure to watch until the end for some exquisite brap brap braps…

