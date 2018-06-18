Why Toyota’s Le Mans Win Matters

A hollow victory. No competition. Not the same.
In the wake of Toyota’s outright win at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, we’ve already heard and read people downplaying their victory. On social media, discussion forums and even media outlets around the world, there’s talk that this victory doesn’t really mean that much. Without the presence of Audi or Porsche, Toyota essentially had only themselves to beat, but I don’t think that’s entirely accurate.
This first win at Le Mans has been a long time coming for the Japanese manufacturer, and has been preceded by numerous heartbreaking moments in recent years. It would have been all too easy for Toyota to call it a day at the end of 2016’s event, where they retired on the last lap of the race, handing the victory to Porsche in dramatic fashion. In 2017, they finished nine laps down on the winning Porsche in their sole surviving TS050 Hybrid. It would have been understandable – if not disappointing – had Toyota chosen to scale back their Le Mans efforts and perhaps divert the finances elsewhere at either of these points, but they didn’t.
While Porsche withdrew their LMP1 program for 2018 and Audi had departed a year earlier, it gave Toyota the best chance they would ever have at winning the event outright. Still, anyone with any understanding of endurance racing will know that you don’t win just by showing up. The arduous testing and development involved in ensuring that not only do you have a car capable of winning, but also to have a car that can survive until the end is not a simple or straightforward process. It’s certainly not one that can be easily dismissed.
I would argue that despite having no true rivals at Le Mans, as the only hybrid equipped LMP1 entries, Toyota still had as much to lose as to gain from competing at the prestigious event. Had neither car finished the race, for one of a potential million reasons, they would have been the laughing stock of motorsport. The potential damage that could have been inflicted to the brand would have been catastrophic. But they still entered, and more importantly, they won.
In previous years, they’ve shown that they have had the pace to hang with and stay ahead of the best of them. The #8 TS050 completed 21 more laps in 2018 than the winning #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid in 2017 over a smaller amount of time. Toyota’s fastest qualifying lap was just under two seconds quicker than Porsche’s fastest qualifying time from last year. This wasn’t a team that was holding back. That’s not to forget that the winning #8 also featured a Le Mans rookie on its driving roster…
This isn’t a post to celebrate a participation trophy, this is one to remind you that winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is never easy and that Toyota’s victory is a worthy one and should be treated as such.
Congratulations, Toyota.
Paddy McGrath
My respect for Alonso has gone up considerably after his drive in this event and his past attempt and future to win the Indy 500.
As true Le Mans fans will know, "You don't win Le Mans, it let's you win". Toyota deserved this win. The previous years were hard fought, against the most fierce competitors... But they are all gone now and Toyota is the only one standing on the line, ready to fight one more time. That alone should make people rethink about that "undeserved" victory. They were here, and Paddy masterfully explained why this alone was already a challenge. Congratulation Toyota, you deserved it !
They say Lemans "chooses you- not the other way around" Im going to say this as clearly as possible- Audi may not have been present, nor Porsche, nor even Peugeot in LMP1- but Toyota defeated a far greater rival- they DEFEATED LEMANS FINALLY.
Thank you Paddy, I love this article.
Paddy,
While I respect what Toyota accomplished, (I'm certainly not capable of doing what their drivers did nor do I have the engineering prowess to compete on that level) there wasn't anyone in the field realistically capable of challenging them.
It was most certainly an accomplishment of the drivers.
It was most certainly an accomplishment of the engineering teams.
It was not an accomplishment of competition.
There's a subtle but distinct difference. What you saw in 2016, where Toyota almost won, occurred because someone else on the field, Porsche, was challenging them to push harder and faster. Eventually something gave way and Toyota was sadly beaten on the last lap. This year Toyota was the only one that showed up to race in the Hybrid LMP1 class and, while ACO attempted to balance the non-hybrid cars, the balancing missed the mark. The Toyota was the fastest thing out there by a large margin.
It isn't Toyota's fault that they were the only one to build a car for the class, but something about bringing a nuclear weapon to a knife fight makes the whole thing fall flat when we start speaking of historic wins. I still congratulate them on their win however.
A win is a win...buuuuuuuuut without serious competitors like Audi and Porsche it's certainly not as hard to win.
Give it a few years where some more guys come in and the comp gets heavy again. It always does...
How come the puctures aren't marked for the photographer?
"Toyota only had themselves to beat" Is essentially the reason why Toyota continued to run the 24 with the hybrid prototype. They had to prove it to themselves that they could put aside the failures of the past to survive and win the 24. Lets not forget that the car that won was a well behind the sister car due to a penalty. Pushing back from that deficit makes the win of the #8 all the more special. And if you weren't a fan of Alonso before, you sure as hell are now.