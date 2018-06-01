Save The Manuals? Maybe We Don’t Need To

Controversial opinion ahead: modern dual-clutch automatic gearboxes are better than modern manual gearboxes.
I’ve been lucky enough to drive a handful of modern performance dual-clutch-equipped cars over the past few years and never once have I walked away thinking ‘that thing needs a manual gearbox’.
I completely understand the nostalgic attachment to a good ol’ stick shift. There’s that tactile, physical link between you and the drivetrain and, unquestionably, for certain applications having a clutch pedal offers you a far greater amount of control for how the power is delivered. For example, in drift applications having a clutch pedal offers a great advantage in terms of controlling the slides, and even breaking traction in the first place. On the flip side, when grip-driving, DCT gearboxes have an advantage in that you can complete fast upshifts mid-corner without massively upsetting the balance of the car, something that you really shouldn’t do in a manual if you want to maintain traction.
Before I get berated in the comments section, let me explain why modern DCTs are so good, and why we should really embrace them over manual boxes.
First and foremost, DSG/PDK-equipped cars shift faster and more efficiently than you or I ever could. Audi and Volkswagen’s DSG/S-Tronic gearboxes can shift up gears in just 8 milliseconds, with downshifts taking around 600ms (including rev/throttle matching), while other dual-clutch systems from the likes of Ferrari, BMW, Lamborghini and so forth take between 80-250 milliseconds to swap cogs. As a comparison, it’s believed than it takes between 500 milliseconds and two seconds for a fast shift with a manual gearbox and clutch, depending on which gears you’re going from and to, as well as the driver and gearbox in question.
Of course, you can’t simply subtract this shift from your acceleration time to work out the difference – the car doesn’t stop suddenly between gears, you simply lose acceleration between shifts. Over the course of a 0-60mph sprint it won’t add up to much in two otherwise identical cars, but over the course of several laps there’s likely to be a measurable difference.
Secondly, DCTs are easier to drive on a daily basis. I don’t know about you, but here in the UK I spend considerably more time sat in traffic, up and down on the clutch pedal, than I do joyously swapping cogs on twisty roads without hindrance. Plus, you have the choice of how you use the gearbox too: if you’re stuck in traffic or just cruising along you leave it in drive, but when it’s time for a bit more involvement you knock it into manual mode and away you go.
On that note, paddles make you feel like a race driver. Fact. The feeling of blapping through gears at pace using just your fingers, or rapidly rattling down the box as you approach a bend whilst listening to the engine rev-match ready for the quickly-approaching gear is immensely satisfying.
Of course, there are downsides to DCT systems: they weigh more, naturally, and yes some can leave you feeling somewhat detached from the driving experience, especially when coupled with modern traction and stability control systems. If I was buying a pure track toy that served no other purpose, I’d probably spec something lightweight with zero electronic aids and a solid manual box, sure, but for a road-based performance car that occasionally sees the track, it would be DCT all the way.
What’s your take on this – are you a hardcore manual-only driver? Have you tried a modern DCT box yet? Are you converted to paddle-shifting? Let me know in the comments below.
I understand the want to grasp onto the notion that manual boxes are better in performance cars, I really do. For a long time performance models were only offered with manual boxes, but that’s mostly because automatics were, well, a bit shit. But times have changed; auto box technology has come on leaps and bounds, whereas manual gearboxes are much the same as they’ve been for a long while now. Maybe it’s time we let go of the stick and embrace what modern gearbox and clutch technology can do for performance cars?
There is no argument about performance when it comes to PDK/DSG/whateveryoucallit vs. manual. Manual is definitely outright slower so I don't think there's any point bashing on the performance debate.
Which brings me to my point: driving a manual isn't about performance, it's about the feels. I *want* my sports car to be harder to drive fast than it needs to be. Twin clutch gear boxes do all of the "hard" stuff for you such as rev-matched down shifts. Porsche still offer their "lower" performance cars in manual, not because it's better for performance reasons, it's because the people who buy them want to drive them like that - the phrase "real driver's car" gets thrown around a lot. So while high powered cars are too much of a handful with a manual, but when it comes to a lower HP sports cars e.g. Boxster, Cayman, you just cannot beat the feeling of doing it all yourself, even if you are going slower. This is the same for road vs. track. We don't all go to the track with the intention of trying to beat the superlap lap time. Some of us just want to have fun and I cannot hand-on-heart say that I've ever driven a dual-clutch version of a manual car, and found it to be more fun. But then, that's just my preference, right?
I can see where you're coming from and agree with most of your points in the article. If I was going for all out performance I'd probably go paddle shift, and while I'll agree it is much faster, I have always enjoyed driving manuals more. This is because for me the joy in driving the car is not completely in how well the car performs, but in how it makes me feel when I drive it and connection I feel I have with the car and the road, and for latter at least the car doesn't have to be fast. One of the most enjoyable cars I have ever owned was in fact the slowest, a Morris Minor 1000 of all things, because for me you drive that car, and your complete focus when you're in it is focusing and the road, the shifting and the braking, sure being stuck in traffic can be a tad annoying, but to me that's part of the character of owning such a car, versus a lot of modern cars which have so much computer aids and assists in them, it feels like the car is driving you most of the time, sure it's ultimately safer, quicker and a lot easier to drive in just about every driving scenario, but a quick and easy to drive car doesn't necessarily equal a fun one. A lot of people on here may disagree with me, but I feel that a lot of older cars had a way of engaging the driver that modern cars simply don't do.
Are you high?
No, he's right. Not only that, imagine how incredible it's going to be when automatic steering surpasses human capabilities, leaving the driver better able to focus on controlling the intermittent wipers.
"First and foremost, DSG/PDK-equipped cars shift faster and more efficiently than you or I ever could."
Sure. But that's missing the point. If all you're concerned with is outright laptimes then yes, a DSG/PDK box is going to be your go-to. On the road however where the time 'saved' is irrelevant, a manual gearbox adds a completely new layer to driver involvement, engaging more of your senses and ultimately being more rewarding. Effort equals reward. Otherwise we'd just sit in autonomous cars and let them do the laps for us 'because it's faster'.
I'm not a manual snob though. If I wanted to chase laptimes and go as fast as I could on a circuit, I'd choose DSG/PDK. If I need a car to do domestic duties in, I'd choose DSG/PDK. Most hypercars are better with auto gearboxes because the rate of acceleration and overall competency keeps your brain in overload.
However, what we need as consumers is choice, not one or the other.
what is this, Jalopnik? firs the autonomous car apologism, now this? you're not being a contrarian, you're just giving up
my pistols will always have hammers, my cars will always have clutches
I'm a big believer in the idea that certain types of cars SHOULD be difficult to drive, like exotics for example.
Yes, DCTs/automated manuals/Tiptronics/slushboxes by any other name are easier to drive and faster to shift, but that's not really the point.
Nevermind the driving fun factor this time. At the top of the automotive spectrum, cars are about exclusivity.
That's why the top of the automotive heap should all be manuals only.
What's more exclusive than not only being able to afford some hilariously overpriced, self-propelled monument to the strength of your bank account, but being able to actually drive it as well?
wow.
I guess it's only fitting for the next SH feature to open with:
Stretch Your Tires? Maybe We Don't Need To
Paddy, I see your point about striking a balance between quality and quantity...this article is not helping
On this subject I am totally with you, even though I prefer and currently only drive manual transmission cars. However, should a traction controlled, dual clutch DCT transmission become reasonably available for my Z32TT I'd go for it in a second. I did own a G35 for a spell with AT/manual shift option and as mentioned, it served well for daily driving in HELLISH Seattle/Tacoma commutes (1.5-2 hours for a 27 mile trip annually) and was also fun in manual mode.
I'll never try and say that any auto transmission is preferable to a manual transmission since it is very fun doing it all myself, but on the other hand it's not as if the DCT transmissions are not BETTER in many ways because of the shift speed, and drive stability and reliability versus what most people can accomplish with a manual transmission...not to mention how much better they are in snow and icy conditions.
My perfect solution would be my current high power, m/t Z32, plus another one for daily duty with DCT trans and traction control.